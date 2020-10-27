Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals His Top Four Boxers, Wants To See Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from MMA after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, recently sat down with Sky Sports and revealed the boxers he deems as the best in the business. The Eagle first hailed Oleksandr Usyk, Vasyl Lomachenko and Canelo Alvarez as the best before adding Tyson Fury to the list. Khabib stated that although a fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is not expected to happen anytime soon, he would love to see it in the future.

“He [Usyk] has very good skill and technique, Tyson Fury too. [Usyk] is not like other heavyweights, more technique, his footwork is very good, his conditioning is very good, I really want to watch Usyk against Fury,” Nurmagomedov added.

Oleksandr Usyk is the former undisputed cruiserweight champion who has now moved up to heavyweight. The Ukrainian is the next mandatory opponent for unified world champion Anthony Joshua but has to fight Derek Chisora on October 31. Tyson Fury has come face-to-face with Oleksandr Usyk in the past but has rejected the opportunity to fight him anytime soon. Speaking in January, a month before beating Wilder, Fury said: “He’s a no-name, no-one’s interested and it doesn’t make any money. I want the big fights people are interested in and that ain’t one of them.”

What’s next for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua?

A few weeks ago, Tyson Fury refused to fight Deontay Wilder for the third time as Wilder and his team made various attempts to push back the dates of their rematch. However, Deontay Wilder’s team later reacted to Tyson Fury’s comment, claiming that Wilder is ready to fight The Gypsy King “any date, any place”. Tyson Fury is yet to reply, but various reports claim that The Gypsy King could accept a fight against Deontay Wilder as he needs an opponent for December 2020.

Anthony Joshua, on the other hand, is excepted to fight mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December 2020. If Joshua successfully stops Pulev, he would go on to face Fury next year. However, The Gypsy King would also have to defeat his next opponent to get a shot at Anthony Joshua. The unification bout between Joshua and Fury would be arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Image Source: UFC Instagram, AP