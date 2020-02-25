Deontay Wilder Blames Heavy Entrance Costume For His Loss Against Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury ended Deontay Wilder’s undefeated streak on Saturday night as he went on to claim the WBC heavyweight title by knocking out Wilder in the seventh round of their epic rematch. The entire world has been praising Tyson Fury for his sensational performance. However, The Bronze Bomber has not acknowledged Fury for the victory. According to Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury was unable to hurt him but the outfit he wore was so heavy that it affected his legs from the very beginning of the fight. Thus, he could not handle his balance and ended up losing one of the biggest fights of his career.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Deontay Wilder blames his walkout costume for the loss against Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder’s legs looked extremely uncomfortable throughout the fight and he fell down a lot of times. Tyson Fury managed to grab two successful knockdowns against Wilder. There were times when Wilder fell down due to inappropriate footwork and head movement. While Tyson Fury should be credited for imposing such heavy damage on his opponent, Deontay Wilder is not ready to acknowledge the fact.

During an interview with Yahoo Sports, The Bronze Bomber (Deontay Wilder) said, “He (Tyson Fury) didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is my uniform was way too heavy for me. I did not have legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through. But I am a warrior and people know that I am a warrior.”

Wilder vs Fury 2 highlights

Tyson Fury managed to outclass Deontay Wilder from the first round. While Wilder was looking for a perfect opportunity to plant his right hand, Tyson Fury wore him out with some massive blows and great footwork. The Gypsy King dominated the fight before knocking out Wilder in the seventh round. Apart from losing the bout, Deontay Wilder faced some serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital just after the fight ended.

(Image courtesy: WBC.com)