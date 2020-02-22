Tyson Fury Decides To Become BATMAN For Fans In 2015 Throwback Video: Watch

Tyson Fury stunned the entire boxing community by handing Wladimir Klitschko his first-ever career loss in 2015 in a highly anticipated heavyweight bout. However, the Briton surprised everyone by pulling off another unusual stunt in the press conference of ‘Klitschko vs Fury’. The 'Gypsy King' entered the arena in a bat suit and his fans were left spellbound by the sight. Let us see how Tyson Fury turned up Batman for his fans.

When Tyson Fury decided to become Batman for his fans

The entire arena busted with applauds when Tyson Fury appeared as Batman. No wonder, it was a pretty unusual sight for a boxing press-conference but Tyson Fury pulled off the stunt as if it was normal. While every other boxer appeared in their classy suits and formal clothing, a 2.06 m tall Batman stole the show from everyone.

In the middle of the press conference, a man dressed up as the 'Joker' appeared and Tyson Fury, who was impersonating the Batman, took out the man in a hilarious stunt. Tyson Fury jumped off from his chair and took down ‘Joker’ while the entire room laughed and applauded. It was such a sight that Wladimir Klitschko also failed to control his laughter.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2

The undefeated Gypsy King will return to action on February 22 (Feb 23, Sunday 7.30 AM IST) against WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. The original fight between Wilder and Fury ended up in a controversial draw and the upcoming bout is expected to be an ice-breaker. If Tyson Fury manages to defeat Deontay Wilder, he will become the new WBC champion of the world and that might earn him a title fight against Anthony Joshua. However, for the time being, Tyson Fury needs to concentrate only on Deontay Wilder as the WBC champion has also tasted no defeats so far in his professional career.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of ‘Behind The Gloves’)