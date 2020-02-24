Tyson Fury Spotted Partying In Las Vegas After Knocking Out Deontay Wilder, Watch Video

It was a historic night for heavyweight boxing as Tyson Fury went on to grab the WBC Heavyweight title by knocking out Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch on Saturday night. Most of the boxing community were left shocked by Fury’s win. However, The Gypsy King had been claiming to knockout Wilder throughout the fight week. No wonder, after notching such a great victory, Tyson Fury enjoyed the night by parting in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury's after-party footage

According to reports, WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury spent the night at a Hakkasan night club in Las Vegas after his victory against Wilder. The undefeated Briton enjoyed a warm welcome and sang songs for a huge crowd. Meanwhile, his younger brother Tommy Fury was also present. The entire arena was filled with energy when Tyson Fury decided to shake his legs in the party. After putting on a great show against Wilder, Tyson Fury’s dance moves caught everyone’s attention.

Overview

Tyson Fury managed to overpower Deontay Wilder from the very first round of their fight before knocking him down in the third. However, Wilder managed to get back on his feet. Despite being hurt, Deontay Wilder managed to stay composed. Still, Tyson Fury clearly outclassed his rival in every round of the fight. Things looked extremely difficult for Deontay Wilder as the fight proceeded. In the seventh round, Fury put the final pin on the coffin by knocking out Wilder.

