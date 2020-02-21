Wilder Vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury Quits Diet Coke To Prepare For Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has introduced himself with some real changes in everyday lifestyle and boxing regime to prepare for his upcoming fight against WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. The undefeated Briton has given up on fast food, diet coke and he is also staying away from home to defeat the Alabaman World champion on February 22. As we walk closer to ‘Wilder vs Fury 2’, The Gypsy King’s camp manager Timothy Allcock revealed what has been going behind the scenes.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury is following a strict lifestyle to prepare for Deontay Wilder

In an interview with VegasInsider, Timothy Allcock said that Tyson Fury has been sparring amazingly and the results are positive. According to Tyson Fury’s team, The Gypsy King has made a huge change in his diet. The Briton who loves to drink diet coke has completely given it up in the current training camp. In the final press conference of ‘Wilder vs Fury 2’ Tyson Fury claimed to knock out Deontay Wilder within two-words. It might sound absurd but ‘The Gyspy King’s team has been making this claim for a long time now. Tyson Fury also parted ways with his former trainers for the upcoming bout and it brings him up with a lot of changes.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Preview

However, WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is unbothered about his opponent’s regime. The Bronze Bomber who knocked down Fury in 10th round of their original bout believes he will repeat the same in an even horrific manner. Since, their first fight, Tyson Fury has fought no one inside the ring but he made a successful and profitable stint against Braun Strowman in WWE. On the other hand, Deontay Wilder has defended his title successfully via back to back knockouts against Dominick Breazeale and Luis Ortiz.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Tyson Fury)