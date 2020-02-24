Floyd Mayweather Backs Deontay Wilder After His KO Loss Against Tyson Fury

Former WBC champion Deontay Wilder has faced a lot of criticism following his loss to Tyson Fury on February 22. The Bronze Bomber, who wanted to go undefeated in his professional boxing career, faced his first loss against Fury. However, boxing veterans have decided not to be too harsh on Wilder for failing to retain his belt. Women’s champion Claressa Shields has praised Deontay Wilder for showing the heart of a champion and Floyd Mayweather has also come out to support Deontay Wilder after his first career loss.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Floyd Mayweather backs up Deontay Wilder

The undefeated American boxer posted a picture of Deontay Wilder from his official Instagram handle and captioned it, “Win, Lose or Draw….. Deontay @BronzeBomber is our brother that has accomplished many triumphs and as a community, we should all uplift and support him throughout it all. No matter what, you are still a winner in my eyes, King!”

Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram post also brought Snoop Dogg into the mix. Snoop Dogg commented on Floyd Mayweather’s post and the renowned rapper wrote, “It’s all about the get back we all fall down will be there for his return. Let’s go champ.”

Wilder vs Fury 2: Highlights

The epic rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was a one-sided affair as Fury managed to dictate the flow of the fight from the very first round. Wilder looked promising in certain stages until Tyson Fury dropped him down with a massive right-hand jab. Though Wilder got back on his feet, he never looked comfortable after that. Finally, in the seventh round, Tyson Fury silenced all his critics by knocking out Deontay Wilder

