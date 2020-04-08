Whose Ear Did Mike Tyson Bite Off In 1997? Throwback To The Infamous 'Bite Fight'

Mike Tyson stunned the entire boxing universe for a bizarre reason when he bit off his opponent Evander Holyfield’s ear in one of the biggest heavyweight clashes of all time on June 28, 1997. Earlier billed as ‘’The Sound and The Fury”, the epic rematch ended controversially as the fight had to be called off after Mike Tyson chewed off a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear and spit it on the canvas.

It has been almost 23 years since the incident, but boxing fans still reminisce like it was yesterday. Here’s everything you need to know about the fight and Evander Holyfield, who got his ear bitten by Mike Tyson. While Boxing Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield will need little introduction to fans that have been following the sport all their lives, new fans of the sport may still want to know whose ear did Mike Tyson bite off in 1997.

While modern-era fans of boxing keep on asking whose ear did Mike Tyson bite off in 1997, hardcore fans of the sport remember him by the name of ‘The Real Deal’ Evander Holyfield. Evander Holyfield is a former WBA heavyweight champion who is considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time along with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and George Foreman. Evander Holyfield is a Boxing Hall of Famer and boasts a record of 44 wins and 10 losses, with 29 knockout victories

In the original Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson fight in 1996, Holyfield shocked the world by knocking out Mike Tyson. However, Tyson immediately called for a rematch and the duo faced each other again in June 1997. Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson 2 was earlier billed as ‘The Sound and The Fury’ but due to the unfortunate ending, Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson 2 is more popularly known as The Bite Fight.

After a brief battle of two rounds, Mike Tyson pulled off one of the most unusual stunts in boxing history by biting off Evander Holyfield’s ear. Holyfield began screaming in pain while Tyson spat the piece of his ear in the ring. The fight was then called off and Holyfield was awarded the victory.

