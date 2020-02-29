Deontay Wilder's Trainer Breaks Down In Tears After Being Locked Outside His Changing Room

Deontay Wilder failed to retain his WBC heavyweight title on February 22. He got knocked out by Tyson Fury in the seventh round of their 12-round battle. However, The Bronze Bomber went on to justify his loss by blaming his walkout costume and trainer Mark Breland for throwing in the towel in Round No. 7. Fury was unloading deadly jabs over Deontay Wilder when his cornerman threw in the towel to stop the fight. Mark Breland’s action cost Wilder his WBC title and the Alabama boxer was furious at Breland for doing so. Deontay Wilder also said that he is going to sack Mark Breland for throwing in the towel.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Decides To Become BATMAN For Fans In 2015 Throwback Video: Watch

Deontay Wilder left his trainer crying and locked after the loss against Tyson Fury

Immediately after the fight ended, Deontay Wilder was spotted shouting at his cornerman for throwing in the towel. However, things turned out to be worse backstage. According to reports from British media, Mark Breland was not allowed to enter Deontay Wilder’s locker room after the fight. Mark Breland emotionally broke down as a result.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Reveals BIZARRE Way To Avoid Deontay Wilder Knockout

During an interaction with PepTalkUK, former British fighter Spencer Fearon revealed his thoughts on Deontay Wilder’s decision. He said, “Mark Breland did the right thing, I am backing Mark Breland, a beautiful human being. He was crying because that man (Deontay Wilder) said he could not come in the changing room.”

Wilder vs Fury 2 highlights

Tyson Fury unloaded a massive assault on Deontay Wilder in his recent fight. He went on to outclass his opponent in every round of their battle. The undefeated Briton dropped down Wilder twice (in Round No. 5 and Round No. 7). However, he stunned the entire world by making the final statement in Round No. 7.

Also Read | When Deontay Wilder Almost Killed Opponent Arthur Szpilka Inside The Boxing Ring: Watch

Also Read | Tyson Fury Spotted Partying In Las Vegas After Knocking Out Deontay Wilder, Watch Video

(Image courtesy: YouTube of BTSport)