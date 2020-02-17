Tyson Fury Reveals BIZARRE Way To Avoid Deontay Wilder Knockout

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is known for his scary knockout power and Tyson Fury has not failed to take a note on that. In their original fight, Deontay Wilder planted a deadly right hand over Tyson Fury in the final round which sent the Gypsy King on the ground. The entire world believed it’s over for Tyson Fury but the British champion stunned everyone by getting back on his feet. Wilder and Fury are set to face off in another battle on Saturday, February 22 and this time, Tyson Fury is doing everything he can to prevent Deontay Wilder’s vicious right hand.

Tyson Fury has found a solution for Deontay Wilder’s right hand

During his interaction with American media, Tyson Fury claimed that he is strengthening his jaw with sexual intercourse. The statement comes just a few weeks after Fury said that he is masturbating seven times a day to gear up against Deontay Wilder. No wonder, the Gypsy King stunned the entire world with his deadly one-liners as he is confident about grabbing the WBC heavyweight title from his American rival. Tyson Fury, further explained that he is also dipping his hand into petrol to strengthen his skin.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 (More Details)

Main event: Deontay Wilder (C) vs Tyson Fury (WBC heavyweight title on the line)

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020

Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada (United States of America)

