When Deontay Wilder Almost Killed Opponent Arthur Szpilka Inside The Boxing Ring: Watch

Former WBC champion Deontay Wilder has faced a lot of criticism following his recent loss against Tyson Fury on Saturday night. The 34-year-old knockout specialist witnessed the first loss of his professional boxing career as the fight was stopped in the seventh round. Tyson Fury landed some major blows over Deontay Wilder and knocked him out to claim the WBC title.

However, that does not change the fact that Deontay Wilder is still one of the most feared heavyweight boxers of the modern era. Let us take a look back at the fight where Deontay Wilder almost killed his opponent with a vicious right-hand jab.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Spotted Partying In Las Vegas After Knocking Out Deontay Wilder, Watch Video

Wilder vs Fury 2: When Deontay Wilder almost killed his opponent in the ring

After snatching the WBC heavyweight strap from Bermane Stiverne in 2015, Deontay Wilder went on to defend the title against Eric Molina and Johann Duhaupas. He unloaded two back-to-back knockouts in those title defences. However, his next fight against Arthur Szpilka is still considered to be one of the most terrific knockouts in Deontay Wilder’s career since Szpilka almost lost his life in the process.

Deontay Wilder’s massive right hand made the Polish land clean on the canvas. While Wilder defended his belt successfully, Arthur Szpilka was left unconscious for a while. He had to leave the arena under medical assistance. Deontay Wilder also claims it to be his favourite knockout till date.

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Blames Heavy Entrance Costume For His Loss Against Tyson Fury

Wilder vs Fury 2: What’s next for Deontay Wilder?

After losing the WBC title to Tyson Fury on February 22, Deontay Wilder wants to run it back in a trilogy fight with The Gypsy King. However, for the time being, Deontay Wilder will be out of the boxing ring. The Alabaman faced some serious injuries in his recent fight against Tyson Fury. Thus, he needs to recover before taking up another heavyweight battle with his undefeated contemporary.

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury 3 Will Take Place Before The End Of July: Reports

Also Read | Tyson Fury Refused To Take Bottle Of Water After Win Against Deontay Wilder, Here's Why

(Image courtesy: YouTube of ShowTime boxing)