Deontay Wilder Rejects Offer To Train Under Floyd Mayweather, Calls It A 'publicity Stunt'

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he’s not interested in having Floyd Mayweather as his coach as he thinks 'Money Mayweather' is just looking for publicity. The 50-0 fighter made the proposal to coach Deontay Wilder after The Bronze Bomber faced his first defeat and lost his WBC heavyweight belt to Tyson Fury in their second bout. During a Q&A session at an event in Blackpool, Floyd Mayweather said Deontay Wilder could regain the title from Fury if “I train him. If I train him, I can teach him how to win."

Floyd Mayweather made those comments after praising Deontay Wilder on Instagram, writing, "You're still a winner in my eyes, King." Wilder is currently on the hunt for a new trainer after he parted ways with Mark Breland, who threw in the towel in the seventh round to spot the Tyson Fury fight. However, The Bronze Bomber doesn't feel Mayweather’s offer is genuine as he told Daily Mail that The Money is only showing "fake love" to him.

“To the offer [from Mayweather], thank you, but no thank you. I don't feel any love from that man. Their actions don't show that. It's fake love to me, but they know that themselves,” he added.

Deontay Wilder launches scathing attack on Tyson Fury and his team

Deontay Wilder was earlier scheduled to fight Tyson Fury in their trilogy bout but The Gypsy King “moved on” after the rematch clause expired. Later, Deontay Wilder uploaded a video on Instagram, demanding Tyson Fury give him a title rematch, claiming that his team and family would need to do "funeral arrangements" if they lock horns again. He then accused Tyson Fury of cheating in their previous bout before taking a shot at his former trainer in another interview.

While talking to 78SportsTV, Deontay Wilder claimed that Mark Breland made him drink water spiked with muscle relaxants ahead of the second Fury bout. He added that because of that, he felt “weak” and had no control over his body.

“My water was spiked as if I took a muscle relaxer or something like that. My water was tampered with… It was like I had no control over my body, my legs were weak… I think he [Mark Breland] has got something to do with my water as well too,” Wilder added.

Image Source: Deontay Wilder, Floyd Mayweather Instagram