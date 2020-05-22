Deontay Wilder Voices Solidarity With His Fans As World Battles Coronavirus Pandemic

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder believes the world is yet to emerge clear from the danger of COVID-19, even though certain regions in the world have eased lockdown regulations over the last few days. Deontay Wilder has urged his fans to stay strong and keep following official orders in order to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The United States of America has seen a steady rise in the number of cases as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc. Knockout artist Deontay Wilder has also been forced to confine indoors in order to steer clear of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boxing icon Deontay Wilder urges his fans to stay together and fight against coronavirus pandemic

‘The Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder recently took to Instagram and posted a picture alongside his wife. Wilder and his wife were spotted donning face masks while they advised everyone to obey the lockdown regulations in the post. The former WBC champion captioned the post with a long message and advised all his fans to stay safe and remain indoors amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“To all my BombZquad fans and everyone around the world. We all have been affected by COVID-19 in one way or another. While restrictions are easing in some areas, we are not out of the woods yet. Let's be mindful of others by continuing to listen to local authorities. You can also go to cdc.gov for more information regarding COVID-19.

Special blessings to all of the essential workers, including our brave medical professionals, who daily risk their lives helping others. All of you are so appreciated!

Together, we will conquer COVID-19!” wrote Deontay Wilder.

Boxing star Deontay Wilder next fight update

After losing his WBC crown to Tyson Fury on February 22, Deontay Wilder is expected to get another shot at reclaiming his title. However, as per reports, Deontay Wilder has dropped a hint that he will step out of the way in order to let Anthony Joshua step in instead. Since Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury hold the World Heavyweight titles at the moment, they are expected to unify the belts in the near future. Though Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have reportedly signed a three-fight contract, Deontay Wilder is reportedly willing to step away from the trilogy bout against Fury.

