Conor McGregor Donates €1 Million To Help His Country Battle Coronavirus Pandemic

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is doing everything he can to support his nation, Ireland in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) amidst such a medical crisis. After addressing his nation for a complete lockdown until further notice, Conor McGregor has now decided to donate €1 million for the purchase of protective equipment in hospitals in Ireland. While every other celebrity is supporting the lockdown imposed by different government bodies, Conor McGregor has gone one step ahead by financially aiding the hospitals of his home country.

Conor McGregor is reportedly donating € 1million to battle Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) in Ireland

UFC superstar Conor McGregor and the Irish Minister of Finance, Public Expenditure, and Reform Paschal Donohoe interacted with each other over Instagram where Conor revealed his urge to help his countrymen in the battle against COVID-19. According to medical reports, the Leinster region of Ireland is the most affected place in the whole of Ireland and Conor McGregor is looking forward to deploying most of the procuring equipment in the hospitals of Leinster. ESPN MMA revealed the news from their official Instagram handle.

The official Instagram page of The Mac Life also posted the entire conversation of Conor McGregor and Irish minister Pascal Donohoe and confirmed the news. Conor McGregor has been taking the coronavirus pandemic extremely seriously as his social-media posts reflect the truth and consequences of the deadly bug which has already swept the globe with over 8,000 deaths.

UFC Coronavirus: Conor McGregor return update

After unleashing a spectacular 40-second knockout victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246, Conor McGregor went on to state that he is taking up two more fights this year. However, the coronavirus outbreak is expected to delay his next fight as the entire world has gone into lockdown until further notice by the government. There are rumours that Conor McGregor will face Justin Gaethje in his next UFC fight.

(Image courtesy: ESPN MMA)