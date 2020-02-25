Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury 3 Will Take Place Before The End Of July: Reports

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder failed to defend his title on Saturday night as he got knocked out by Tyson Fury in the seventh round of their 12 round battle. However, it is not going to stop him from hunting for the belt once again. According to reports, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are tied up with a three-fight contract. Wilder is eager to exercise the rematch clause in order to get back his WBC title from the undefeated Tyson Fury.

Wilder vs Fury 3: Deontay Wilder is ready to face Tyson Fury for the third time

According to reports in Sports Illustrated, the terms of the contract between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury state that the trilogy bout (Wilder vs Fury 3) would take place by the end of July. However, Wilder’s current physical condition might block that from happening before the end of July. Even then, Deontay Wilder still wants to exercise the clause and face Tyson Fury for one more time in order to avenge the first and only loss of his professional boxing career.

The current WBC heavyweight champion is also interested in a trilogy bout. He has also decided a perfect place to settle it down for one final time. The original fight between Wilder and Fury took place at Staples Centre and the re-match on Saturday night took place at the MGM Grand Arena. Therefore, this time, Tyson Fury wants to face Deontay Wilder at the Raiders Stadium in Nevada (United States of America). During an interview with BT Sport, The Gypsy King said, “And I want it here, just across the road, at the Raiders Stadium outdoors in front of 70,000.” That's what Tyson Fury has planned for 'Wilder vs Fury 3'.

Wilder vs Fury 3: What is Anthony Joshua’s role in the trilogy fight?

Since all the heavyweight titles are in the UK, a lot of boxing fans want Tyson Fury to face Anthony Joshua next. After Tyson Fury’s claim to the WBC title on Saturday night, Eddie Hearn went on to tease a fight between Joshua and Fury. Thus, if Wilder takes too much time to recover, Tyson Fury might turn his attention towards Anthony Joshua.

