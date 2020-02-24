Tyson Fury Refused To Take Bottle Of Water After Win Against Deontay Wilder, Here's Why

Tyson Fury stunned the entire world by knocking the WBC title out of Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their epic rematch on Saturday night. Throughout the fight week, Tyson Fury claimed to have undergone a lot of changes and he was confident about notching the victory against Deontay Wilder. Well, things did not change even after Tyson Fury’s major accomplishment over Wilder. The Gypsy King is still focussed on his strict diet as he refused to drink water from the crowd in the post-fight press conference of Wilder vs Fury 2.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury refuses to drink water from the crowd

After handing Deontay Wilder the first loss of his professional boxing career, Tyson Fury went on to slam him in the post-fight press conference of ‘Wilder vs Fury 2’. The new WBC champion of the world said that he is happy with the win since he has kept his promise of knocking out Wilder. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Tyson Fury refusing a bottle of water from the crowd.

During the middle of the post-fight press conference, Tyson Fury wanted to have a bottle of water. However, when he was offered the bottle, The Gypsy King refused to take it and gave the bottle back to the crowd. Tyson Fury has given up on diet coke and he has been following a strict diet for a long time.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Overview

Tyson Fury dominated every round of the fight and did not let Deontay Wilder get comfortable inside the ring. From the very first round, Fury was the aggressor in the fight. He managed out outclass Deontay Wilder multiple times. Watch how Tyson Fury’s jab made The Bronze Bomber go down.

