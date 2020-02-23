Tyson Fury Shocks Fans With Deontay Wilder KO To Win WBC World Heavyweight Title: Watch

The heavyweight rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Sunday morning (IST) ended in Fury incredibly managing to knock out his American rival in the seventh round in their WBC heavyweight title fight. After dominating almost six rounds, Tyson Fury successfully landed a crisp combination of jabs, which made Wilder go down the canvas. No wonder, it was a pretty unusual sight for heavyweight boxing.

It’s not every day you get to see Deontay Wilder getting knocked out. However, Tyson Fury made it possible as he is currently the new WBC champion and the only man to defeat Deontay Wilder in professional boxing.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder for the WBC title

In the third round, Fury dropped Wilder with a vicious jab on his ear. Throughout the fight, it seemed as if Deontay Wilder did not recover from the attack. However, the Alabaman managed to overpower Fury on certain occasions.

But 'The Gypsy King' silenced all his critics by handing Deontay Wilder his first-ever career loss, just the way he did it with Wladimir Klitschko. It was purely a one-sided bout as Tyson Fury managed to outclass Deontay Wilder in every round. Many fans were still waiting for Wilder's one-punch knockout that has sent many into the canvas. But this time, for a change. it was Deontay Wilder who got knocked out and bounced off the canvas in Round number 7. Tyson Fury is now the new WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Here who the superstars reacted

Well, well. This was something. Fury was the aggressor from first moment of the fight. — Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) February 23, 2020

An amazing redemption is complete for Tyson Fury. This is the stuff of films... — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) February 23, 2020

Wow. I think what Fury did here tonight is one of the best heavyweight championship performances I've witnessed in more than 20 years of covering #boxing. All Hail the #GypsyKing, new @ringmagazine and @WBCBoxing heavyweight champion! #WildervsFury2 — Douglass Fischer (@dougiefischer) February 23, 2020

(Image courtesy: Instagram of WBC)