Tyson Fury Shocks Fans With Deontay Wilder KO To Win WBC World Heavyweight Title: Watch

Tyson Fury unloaded one of the biggest victories of his boxing career by knocking out Deonttay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title. This is how he did it.

The heavyweight rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Sunday morning (IST) ended in Fury incredibly managing to knock out his American rival in the seventh round in their WBC heavyweight title fight. After dominating almost six rounds, Tyson Fury successfully landed a crisp combination of jabs, which made Wilder go down the canvas. No wonder, it was a pretty unusual sight for heavyweight boxing.

It’s not every day you get to see Deontay Wilder getting knocked out. However, Tyson Fury made it possible as he is currently the new WBC champion and the only man to defeat Deontay Wilder in professional boxing.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Decides To Become BATMAN For Fans In 2015 Throwback Video: Watch

Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder for the WBC title

In the third round, Fury dropped Wilder with a vicious jab on his ear. Throughout the fight, it seemed as if Deontay Wilder did not recover from the attack. However, the Alabaman managed to overpower Fury on certain occasions.

But 'The Gypsy King' silenced all his critics by handing Deontay Wilder his first-ever career loss, just the way he did it with Wladimir Klitschko. It was purely a one-sided bout as Tyson Fury managed to outclass Deontay Wilder in every round. Many fans were still waiting for Wilder's one-punch knockout that has sent many into the canvas. But this time, for a change. it was Deontay Wilder who got knocked out and bounced off the canvas in Round number 7. Tyson Fury is now the new WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Casually FaceTimes Rival Anthony Joshua While Drinking At Pub; Watch Video

Wilder vs Fury 2: Here who the superstars reacted

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Mike Tyson Is Willing To Fight And 'destroy' Deontay Wilder At 53: Shannon Briggs

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Will Invite Tyson Fury And 'coward' Anthony Joshua For His Party IF He Wins

(Image courtesy: Instagram of WBC)

