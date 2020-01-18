Conor McGregor Says He's Never Spoken With Tyson Fury Despite UFC Debut Training Rumours

Tyson Fury created a lot of buzz in the combat sports community by teasing his MMA debut in 2019. The undefeated heavyweight boxer claimed that he will be making a move towards UFC and Conor McGregor would train him in his MMA journey. No wonder, the news excited a lot of fans. However, in a recent interview with BT Sport, McGregor dismissed the claim and said that he has never spoken with The Gypsy King.

Conor McGregor says he has never spoken with Tyson Fury

Conor McGregor will be making his comeback against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury will be stepping up against Deontay Wilder in an epic boxing rematch for the WBC Heavyweight title on February 22. Despite having Deontay Wilder on the line, Tyson Fury chose to perform in WWE and hinted at his MMA debut through social media. The undefeated British heavyweight was also spotted with Darenn Till in an intense training session.

However, Conor McGregor’s recent claims on BT Sport has left a lot of fans wondering about Tyson Fury’s MMA journey. During his interview, the former UFC champion said, “I know Tyson’s been talking about it a lot. He said that I said that I would train him. I have never spoken to Tyson in my life, but it’s not a bad little story so I let it roll.”

👑 Gypsy King x Gorilla 🦍 @Tyson_Fury works with Darren Till to sharpen his MMA skills (via @darrentill2) pic.twitter.com/LI8gPadYoP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2019

Conor McGregor further justified his statement and said, “I don't think he's just saying he would do it, then not do it like a lot of them do, I say Tyson probably would do it in time. Maybe we could set something up, I'm not going to be holding mitts for him or anything, but if he wanted to be trained by me or even educated by me, I'd need to see him in certain positions or situations.”

