Mike Tyson Could Knock Deontay Wilder Out With Just 6 Weeks Of Training: Tyson's Ex-coach

It has been fourteen years since Mike Tyson competed in a professional boxing match. However, his former trainer Jeff Fenech believes that a 53-year-old Mike Tyson can still beat a lot of heavyweights from the current roster including former WBC champion Deontay Wilder. While this may come off as a bit absurd to a lot of boxing fans since Deontay Wilder boasts a professional record of 42 wins and a solitary loss, after his recent defeat against Tyson Fury, the American has been hit with a lot of criticism. Meanwhile, Mike Tyson’s former coach Jeff Fenech has also lashed out at Wilder as he considers a retired Mike Tyson to be way more capable than a 34-year-old Deontay Wilder.

Mike Tyson's former coach lashes out at Deontay Wilder

During an interview with BT Sport, Jeff Fenech was asked about his opinion over a potential fight between former WBC heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder. Surprisingly, Tyson’s former coach claimed that Mike Tyson just needs six weeks of training to beat Deontay Wilder at the age of 53. “He (Mike Tyson) would knock Deontay Wilder out in a minute. If you punch him, it’s over and Mike doesn’t miss” said Jeff Fenech.

The knockout ability of Deontay Wilder and Mike Tyson has often brought them in the debate of who’s the greatest knockout specialist of all time. Mike Tyson has knocked out 44 men in his professional boxing career and Deontay Wilder is four knockout victories away from surpassing Tyson's tally. However, boxing pundits still consider a prime Mike Tyson to be way more lethal than Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 update

Deontay Wilder witnessed a shocking defeat in his last encounter against Tyson Fury for the WBC title and has already exercised his rematch clause to go at it for the third time. Tyson Fury currently leads the score by 1-0 and Deontay Wilder has vowed to avenge his loss in the upcoming fight. Here’s a glimpse of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2.

(Image courtesy: Twitter)