Tyson Fury ‘talking Nonsense' With Wilder Better Than Joshua Claim: Tony Bellew

A couple of days ago, Tyson Fury sat down with talkSPORT where he compared Deontay Wilder to Anthony Joshua. While declaring Anthony Joshua as a “third-tier” boxer, Tyson Fury claimed that the current unified world champion is not on the same level as him or Deontay Wilder. Recently, boxer Tony Bellew reacted to Tyson Fury’s comments, claiming that the WBC champion is “talking nonsense” by saying that Deontay Wilder is better than Anthony Joshua.

Fury next fight: Tony Bellew compares Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua

While comparing Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, Tony Bellew said that Deontay Wilder has only one devastating “trick” in his arsenal, while Anthony Joshua is good at almost everything. “Everything that he (Anthony Joshua) does is better. The only attribute that Deontay Wilder has overall these guys is one-punch power,” added Tony Bellew. However, Tony Bellew then claimed that Deontay Wilder’s one-punch power is of no use as he lacks the skill set to accurately land it. Tony Bellew added that Anthony Joshua won almost all his fights “at the speed of light” and it would be hard for Deontay Wilder to defeat him.

Fury next fight: Tony Bellew chimes in on Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury is currently training for his third fight against Deontay Wilder and is scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua next year. While predicting the outcome of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua, Tony Bellew claimed that Anthony Joshua would come out on top if he starts dominating from the opening bell. However, if Tyson Fury survives till six rounds, he’ll defeat a gassed out Joshua.

“I think AJ does beat Tyson Fury, but he’s got six rounds to do it. If it goes past six rounds, I don’t think he beats Tyson Fury,” added Tony Bellew.

Anthony Joshua, on the other hand, is currently training to defend his title against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December 2020. Recently, he shared a video of his training on social media where he can be seen throwing some giant bombs at the pads. The viral video impressed many and even grabbed the attention of Tyson Fury. After Anthony Joshua uploaded the video with the caption “Beauty in violence”, Tyson Fury shared the clip on his Instagram stories while cheekily writing, "Omg [Oh my God]. This powerhouse. Take that."

Beauty in violence 🔞 pic.twitter.com/N7wSVkFqr0 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) September 22, 2020

Image Source: AP