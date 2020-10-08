Floyd Mayweather Could Be The Only Boxer To Defeat Tyson Fury, Claims John Fury

Current WBC champion Tyson Fury is yet to face a loss in his career. The Gypsy King boasts an impressive record with wins over former champion Deontay Wilder and boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko. The 32-years-old is currently training for his rematch with Wilder and is slated to fight the unified world champion, Anthony Joshua, next year. However, his father and boxing legend, John Fury is confident that his son will not lose to the likes of Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

Though John Fury claims that the current crop of heavyweights doesn't stand a chance against his son, he admits that a heavyweight version of Floyd Mayweather could cause problems for Tyson Fury in the ring. While talking to iFL TV, the 56-year-old said: “There's nobody out there unless you can get a 6'8, 18-and-a-half stone Floyd Mayweather.”

In February 2020, Tyson Fury delivered a masterclass as he stopped Deontay Wilder in the second round to capture the WBC championship. The Brit superstar then signed a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua, who’s currently training to fight IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December 2020. While chiming in on the upcoming Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua bout, John Fury claimed that AJ doesn’t have the boxing IQ or skills to defeat his son.

"There's nobody out there that can be compared to this man's [Tyson Fury] strength, size and boxing ability and the boxing IQ. He has got the brains to match everything else," he said.

John Fury opens up about Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

For the past few weeks, rumours have been flying around that Floyd Mayweather is thinking of coming out of his retirement to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition match. Though the undefeated boxing icon is yet to make an official statement on the same, John Fury claims that Floyd Mayweather would be “ridiculing” the sport by accepting the “idiot” Logan Paul’s challenge. John Fury then claimed that he could best Logan Paul with a backhand before questioning why the YouTuber is going after the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

“Come on Floyd, stop ridiculing the sport with these idiots for a few quid. You've got enough money,” John Fury told iFL TV.

Image Source: Floyd Mayweather, John Fury Instagram