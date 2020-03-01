Deontay Wilder's Video Message To Tyson Fury Leaves Fan Excited

American professional boxer Deontay Wilder has confirmed that he is gearing up for his rivalry with Tyson Fury for a third time by sending a strong video message to his fans on Instagram telling them that the 'war has just begun'. Wilder was defeated by the British boxer, Tyson Fury on February 22 and lost his WBC belt in the process, as per international media reports. The recent defeat against 'The Gypsy King' was Wilder's first loss of a 44-fight career. According to the reports, Wilder was hurt and a bit emotional.

Users reaction to the post

Let us take a look at how fans have reacted to his Instagram post. A user wrote, "My mans been on the pipe 😂". The second user wrote, "Hell Yes Champ🤘🏽". The third wrote, "Funny guy". Another user wrote, "Then let’s bring the fight to Africa. Wildervsfury3".

Another added, "The next super villain in the Black Panther Movie 👌 great speech". Another mockingly wrote, "You made horrible excuses. Let people down. Terrible". Another user criticised, "He shouldn’t have threw in a towel, he should have threw in a brain. If the same wilder comes back He’s going to scrape your prideful face on the canvas again, hope you have a speech prepared for that".

Another commented, 'King? Lol king of the bum squad". While another user joked, "Is that hoody ur wearing too Heavy ?" "Dude, check your head, you are the boxer not a king or Hollywood actor', wrote a user. Another wrote, "Safe to say we all took an L that night, everybody was rooting for you!! Can’t wait to see you bounce back, them training sessions hit different when you coming for everything that stands in your way!!'

