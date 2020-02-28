Tyson Fury Documentary: What Time And Date Is It Going To Be Telecast?

Tyson Fury, the current WBC Heavyweight champion of the world has evolved himself from an overweight kid to one of the deadliest heavyweights of modern-day boxing. The undefeated Gypsy King added another feather to his crown on February 22 as he went on to knock out Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their 12-round battle to claim the WBC title. Tyson Fury’s recent victory has earned him a massive pay-day and so much global popularity that ITV decided to cover Tyson Fury’s life as a documentary. The three-episode Tyson Fury Gypsy King documentary has already aired two episodes and the final episode is scheduled to go live on March 5. Netizens have been asking the question "what time is Tyson Fury on time tonight" on various social media platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about the Tyson Fury documentary.

Tyson Fury documentary: Tyson Fury Gypsy King

The first episode of Tyson Fury Gypsy King aired on ITV on February 13, Thursday at 9:00 AM. The second episode aired on February 20 and the final episode will be broadcasted on March 5. After the initial airing of all three episodes, Tyson Fury Gypsy King will be available on the catch-up service of ITV Hub.

Tyson Fury documentary: Tyson Fury Gypsy King, What does it cover?

The Tyson Fury documentary showcases interesting insights of The Gypsy King’s life and goes behind the scenes of his training sessions. "Tyson Fury The Gypsy King" has been filmed over several months and it will take fans to the preparations of Tyson Fury for the fight against Deontay Wilder. Apart from that, Tyson Fury’s victory against Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin has also been showcased in Tyson Fury Gypsy King.

In the second episode of the Tyson Fury documentary, Tyson Fury Gypsy King was spotted enjoying a part after his victory against Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas, reminding his wife of his alcohol abuse during the years of depression.

Tyson Fury documentary: What time is Tyson Fury on tonight?

Fans have been asking what time is Tyson Fury on tonight. However, the Tyson Fury documentary is not going to be telecast tonight. The Tyson Fury documentary will be telecast on March 5. Tyson Fury Gypsy King and his life story's final episode will be aired next month. You can watch the Tyson Fury documentary on ITV. Tyson Fury documentary's final episode will be aired and no further details have been shared.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Tyson Fury)