Tyson Fury’s Wife Surprises Him With Huge WBC-themed Celebration Cake

Tyson Fury's wife Paris Fury has surprised him with a huge cake to celebrate his recent WBC title win. According to the reports, 31-year-old Tyson became the world champion for the second time last weekend against Deontay Wilder. Paris seemed to be more happier who surprised Tyler with a four-tier cake featuring the famous green and gold belt at the base. The second layer of the cake featured Tyler's nickname 'Gypsy King' with a small Earth on the third layer. The fourth tier of the cake featured a golden crown with the number one on it. Paris took to Instagram to share the pictures of the cake.

Fans also took to comment section to share their excitement. A user wrote, "congratulations". The second user wrote, "Watched your documentary tonight and LOVED it". The third user wrote, "Absolute legend! Look after him now he’s back Paris. Love to you all x". Another user wrote, "Amazing win very well deserved for an amazing family, I met Tyson at Appleby bakery a few years back and he was really nice. Let me get a photo with him.. my boyfriend was a bit star struck".

Undefeated boxing record

Tyson Fury’s stunning victory over Deontay Wilder on February 22 has not only earned him the WBC heavyweight strap, it has also extended his undefeated boxing record to 30-0-1. The Gypsy King handed Deontay Wilder the first and only loss of his professional boxing career till date. The entire MGM Grand Arena witnessed the Alabaman getting knocked out in Round No. 7. Fury silenced all his critics with his recent performance as he went on to receive a hero’s welcome in the UK.

