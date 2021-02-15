Deshaun Watson Trade: Fan Burns Texans Star's Jersey As Exit Drama Continues

Houston are having a tough time dealing with their superstars with many high profile athletes bidding adieu to the city. The NBA saw Russell Westbrook and James Harden seal their exits from the Rockets, while the MLB's Astros lost George Springer in free agency. Things are no different in the NFL, with the Texans cutting JJ Watt from the team, while Deshaun Watson is demanding a trade away.

Also Read: NFL Won't Release Tom Brady, Tyrann Mathieu Super Bowl Altercation Audio, Press No Charges

Deshaun Watson trade request: Texans fan burns star QB's jersey as saga continues

NFL trade rumours have long linked Watson with a move away from the Texans, and some in the fanbase have turned against the star quarterback. A Twitter user @DeshaunGodsent took his Watson jersey and burned it. He also gave it the middle finger as well. This comes just months after fans had planned to organise a fan march in the city in support of the 25-year-old after his disagreements with the franchise direction.

Also Read: Lombardi Trophy Maker's Daughter Wants Tom Brady To Apologise, Bucs GM Responds

Take him! Y’all are getting a real QUITTER!!! pic.twitter.com/Yugto9dbxA — BATTLE RED TALK!!! (@DeshaunGodsent) February 3, 2021

And while Watson looks to move and a section of the franchise's supporters have turned against him, the Texans reportedly have no interest in letting their star quarterback go. The Houston Texans continue to tell any team that calls that they are not trading Deshaun Watson as the standoff continues. And while other franchises wait to see if the Texans change their stance, the report states that the organisation will not change their position. Watson was not happy with the process of hiring general manager Nick Caserio because the Texans neither considered nor consulted with the suggestions Watson put forth during the entire process.

Also Read: Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, LeBron James Compete For GOAT Title Amongst US Masses

Along with the hiring of Caserio, the Texans have made sweeping organisational changes. The franchise dismissed the director of football administration Kevin Krajcovic, equipment manager Mike Parson and his staff and another longtime employee, Doug West. The changes have reportedly further irritated Watson and the squad. A player privately told ESPN that the Texans are weeding out employees who were not hired by executive vice president Jack Easterby and new general manager Nick Caserio, replacing them with employees who will be indebted to them for their work.

Also Read: Watt, Texans 'mutally' Agree To Split In More Team Upheaval

The process is likely to solve their crisis involving Watson. The 25-year-old signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension in September and is under contract through the 2025 season. Watson has a no-trade clause, but given the length of his contract and the possibility of franchise-tagging him for three years, the Texans could choose not to trade him and would have control of his rights through the 2028 season.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)