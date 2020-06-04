Did Dak Prescott Get Arrested? Did The Cowboys QB Serve Jail Time?

Quarterback Dak Prescott has been embroiled in an intense contract negotiation with Dallas Cowboys over the last few weeks. The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on the quarterback, which bought them another year to come to an agreement with Dak Prescott over his extension. Earlier this year, the 26-year-old was embroiled in a controversy after reports suggested he broke coronavirus lockdown guidelines by organising a private party in his house. While officials confirmed no one was seen at his place, fans are still asking, 'Did Dak Prescott get arrested?'

In April 2020, TMZ reported that one of Dak Prescott's neighbours noted the officials that a gathering took place at Prescott's home, with over 30 guests reportedly seen entering his property. Per reports, Prescott threw a birthday party for one of his friends and blatantly ignored the official lockdown guidelines. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, officials arrived at Prescott's home but did not report a party, as opposed to the complaint received. Prescott was not arrested but officials instead reminded Prescott of the guidelines. Per the report, Prescott did not have over 10 people at his house and hence avoided being charged.

Did Dak Prescott get arrested? Dak Prescott arrested in 2016

While his recent incident was a touch-and-go affair, the Cowboys star was arrested in 2016 while he was preparing for the NFL Draft that year. According to reports, the former Mississippi State quarterback was arrested in Starkville, Mississippi, on March 12, 2016, on DUI charges. Prescott was reportedly pulled over by the officials, who charged him for being intoxicated while driving his white Cadillac Escalade.

Dak Prescott took full responsibility and apologised for his ill-advised actions later. Fortunately for the quarterback, his actions did not have an effect during the 2016 draft. According to NFL.com, he ran a 4.79-second 40-yard dash and even impressed during the broad jump test. He was drafted by the Cowboys in round four as the 135th overall pick.

#Mississippi St. QB Dak Prescott sent me a statement on last night's arrest for DUI. "I'll show the true man I am." pic.twitter.com/loY6F03jQ2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2016

Dak Prescott anthem protest

In 2018, Dak Prescott was received a lot of flak from fellow NFL players after he opted against supporting Colin Kaepernick's kneeling movement. The quarterback said he did not believe the national anthem was the right avenue to protest against social injustices in the country. Fast forward to 2020, amid the recent protests against the death of George Floyd, Prescott announced that he is donating $1 million to improve "police training" and address "systematic racism" through "education and advocacy". With a number of NFL players reportedly planning to support the ongoing protests in the country by kneeling during the national anthem, it remains to be seen whether Prescott's stance on the issue changes this time around.

