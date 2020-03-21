Rob Gronkowski Suggests WrestleMania 36 Match On 'hyped Up' Debut As WWE SmackDown Host

The new host of WrestleMania 36, Rob Gronkowski made his official WWE debut on the latest episode of SmackDown Live. And the former New England Patriots tight end brought his usual charisma inside the WWE arena. Despite the show being hosted in an empty WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rob Gronkowski was full of energy as he danced his way into the ring.

Rob Gronkowski WWE debut

The former NFL star entered the ring for a 'hyped' segment with long-time friend Mojo Rawley. While Rob Gronkowski was busy promoting his new hosting gig at WrestleMania 36, he was interrupted by King Corbin that resulted in an epic face-off between the duo.

Corbin played the perfect heel as he tried to provoke the former Patriots star by asking him to kneel in front of the King. Elias, who is involved in a storyline with Corbin, made his way to the ring, making it 3 on 1 against Corbin.

Rob Gronkowski WWE debut: WrestleMania match on the cards?

Some back and forth action followed between the four men before Gronkowski seemingly booked a match for WrestleMania 36. The 30-year-old finished the opening segment on SmackDown Live by suggesting a WrestleMania match between King Corbin and Elias.

WWE News: Rob Gronkowski WWE debut to be followed by a hosting gig at WrestleMania

The future NFL Hall of Famer was announced as the new host of WrestleMania 36. The company announced that WWE's biggest pay-per-view will be a massive two-day celebration and will be broadcasted live on WWE Network.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, social media reacts to Rob Gronkowski WWE debut

Gronk's intro is very Gronk pic.twitter.com/43hoeKbQT5 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 21, 2020

Gronkantine Day 5 pic.twitter.com/XTyBRUnThg — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 21, 2020

