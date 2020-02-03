Rob Gronkowski And Camille Kostek Admit To Having Pre-game Hookups To Ease Tension

It looks like it wasn't always easy for former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek, especially before gamedays. The couple made a joint appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show over the Super Bowl weekend. The host of the show - Jenny McCarthy - asked the couple to reveal some truths about their relationship. McCarthy questioned Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek about whether or not they hooked up before the games. The former Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek didn't hesitate in admitting that there were small hookups.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek talk about hooking up before games

“I don’t know, sometimes we did and sometimes not,” said Rob Gronkowski. McCarthy was then asked if the hookups affected Rob Gronkowski's game. To which, the athlete replied, “No, I don’t think so.”

Interestingly, Camille Kostek believes a pre-game hookup might have helped Rob Gronkowski to ease himself out. “If anything, I feel like if we have hooked up before games, you’d be more loose, and ready to go and less tense,” she said. Rob Gronkowski retired after the Patriots’ Super Bowl win over the Rams in 2019. His career lasted for nine seasons.

Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 San Francisco 49ers

Patrick Mahomes led-Kansas City Chiefs made a stunning comeback to down San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. Despite trailing 10-20 by the end of the third quarter, the Chiefs rallied well in the final quarter to showcase a stellar offensive display in the final quarter.

Patrick Mahomes has started 36 games in the NFL.



He’s won an MVP.

He’s quarterbacked a top 5 scoring offense in NFL history.

He’s lead the 4th greatest playoff comeback ever... in a quarter.

He’s lead the 2nd greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

He’s won Super Bowl MVP. — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 3, 2020

