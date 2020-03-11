Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Close To Agreeing Contract With WWE, Could Make Appearance Soon

Three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski is reportedly close to agreeing to a contract with WWE. Ryan Satin broke the news on WWE Backstage stating the former New England Patriots star is 'deep in talks with WWE and close to signing a deal'. It is also reported that the Rob Gronkowski WWE deal could come to fruition as early as March 20 on SmackDown Live in New Orleans.

Rob Gronkowski WWE: Contract talks ongoing

Rob Gronkowski WWE contract close?

Rob Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL last year, is quite familiar with action inside the squared circle in WWE. He was present at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, occupying a front-row seat among the WWE fans. The former Patriots tight end even made his way into the ring during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal to help Mojo Rawley win the Battle Royal match.

Gronkowski has remained associated with WWE ever since his one-off appearance in 2017. Last month, the 30-year-old was pictured at a Super Bowl party along with Patriots coach Bill Belichick and WWE's Triple H and Mojo Rawley.

Thanks for the invite to the Beach Party @RobGronkowski ... maybe you should come to our party in Boston ... heard it’s the biggest of the summer. @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/eRQ8z0UmQI — Triple H (@TripleH) February 1, 2020

While the terms haven't been agreed yet, it is believed WWE could make the move official soon. However, the nature of the contract the company is negotiating with Rob Gronkowski remains unknown.

Rob Gronkowski WWE appearance soon?

Rob Gronkowski enjoyed a successful career in the NFL, playing for the Patriots from 2010-2018. He registered 7,861 passing yards and 79 touchdowns playing tight end for New England Patriots. His impressive career in the NFL boasts a five Pro Bowl selections, four First Team All-Pro selections, and a selection in the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

With WWE heading into the WrestleMania month, Rob Gronkowski, one of the most recognised faces in the NFL, could prove to be a huge boost to WrestleMania hype. While nothing is reported, it could well be possible that WWE is planning a huge surprise with Gronkowski for WrestleMania 36.

