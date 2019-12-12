Dillian Whyte Takes Shots At Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury And Andy Ruiz Jr

After his spectacular victory against Mariusz Wach, Dillian Whyte is back into the heavyweight mix and the British wasted no time in taking shots at his contemporaries. Dillian Whyte is undoubtedly one of the best heavyweight boxers at this moment. He had to face a bad time due to his suspension (doping allegations). However, WBC has lifted his suspension. The 31-year-old Briton is expected to get his first title shot in 2020 after the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder match. Dillian Whyte has already delivered his opinion over the best heavyweight boxers of the modern era.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Hits Back At Deontay Wilder's Criticism With A Stunning Reply

Boxing: Dillian Whyte slams Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury among others

The heavyweight unit is stacked with some of the biggest names of boxing history and Dillian Whyte has slammed all of them. The WBC Interim Heavyweight champion has nothing nice to say about his opponents since he feels that he can defeat them all. Let us see Dillian Whyte’s opinion on the top-ranked heavyweights.

Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte believes that he can easily knock out the WBC Heavyweight champion. Speaking about Deontay Wilder, the Interim titleholder said, “Coward. Chicken. Yellow-livered hill-billy. It wouldn’t be a fight where I (Dillian Whyte) would run at him in the first round and start brawling and, if I get chinned, then so be it.”

Tyson Fury

According to Whyte, Tyson Fury is awkward and a big guy but Dillian Whyte is confident about defeating him if they ever square-off against each other. He also notified that a boxer needs to attack Tyson Fury’s body to get him down.

Also Read | Andy Ruiz Jr Claims He Has Already Agreed To A Mega Heavyweight Clash With Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua

Despite getting knocked out by Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte claims to avenge the first and only loss of his boxing career by defeating Joshua. “Two-time heavyweight champion. What can I say? I’d love a third fight with him. He (Anthony Joshua) is open to the left hook and I have got the best-left hook in the business,” said Dillian Whyte.

Andy Ruiz Jr

Dillian Whyte feels that the Mexican Heavyweight should be ashamed of himself. Speaking about Andy Ruiz Jr, the Briton said, “I don’t understand-these guys work so hard to get to a place, then get there, then fall off the edge of a cliff.”

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Ready To Fight Deontay Wilder And Tyson Fury After Defeating Andy Ruiz Jr

Also Read | Boxing: Dillian Whyte Talks About Offering Deontay Wilder $50 Million+ Dollars For A Fight