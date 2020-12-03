GWD Vs TSE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga German Men's Handball Live

TSV GWD Minden (GWD) will go up against Tusem Essen (TSE) in the upcoming Bundesliga German Men's Handball game on Thursday, December 3 at 11:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Kampa-Halle arena in Minden, Germany. Here is our GWD vs TSE Dream11 prediction and GWD vs TSE Dream11 team.

GWD vs TSE Dream11 prediction: GWD vs TSE Dream11 team and preview

Both the teams are in a desperate need of a win as they are currently at the bottom half of the Bundesliga German Men's Handball standings. TSV GWD Minden are at the eighteenth spot with three points and a win-loss record of 1-6. Tusem Essen also have three points but are at the nineteenth spot by losing six out of their last seven games.

GWD vs TSE live: GWD vs TSE Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Time: 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Kampa-Halle arena in Minden, Germany

GWD vs TSE Dream11 prediction: Squad list

GWD vs TSE Dream11 team: TSV GWD Minden squad

Christoffer Rambo, Doruk Pehlivan, Christian Zeitz, Juri Knorr, Lucas Meister, Kevin Gulliksen, Miljan Pušica, Carsten Lichtlein, Malte Semisch, Joshua Thiele, Aliaksandr Padshyvalau, Joscha Ritterbach, Max Staar, Mats Korte, Christoph Reissky, Simon Strakeljahn

GWD vs TSE Dream11 team: Tusem Essen squad

Tim Rozman, Tim Zechel, Lukas Diedrich, Sebastian Bliss, Felix Klingler, Dimitri Ignatow, Tolga Durmaz, Noah Beyer, Justin Muller, Lucas Firnhaber, Rolando Urios Gonzales, Julian Borchert, David Cyrill Akakpo, Eloy Morante Maldonado, Luca Pascal Lewandowski, Malte Seidel, Carsten Ridder, Jonas Ellwanger, Dennis Szczesny, Niklas Ingenpass, Becher Lukas, Laurenz Kluth, Jamal Naji

GWD vs TSE Dream11 prediction: Top picks

TSV GWD Minden: Carsten Lichtlein, Christoffer Rambo, Kevin Gulliksen

Tusem Essen: Lukas Diedrich, Justin Muller, Noah Beyer

GWD vs TSE Dream11 prediction: GWD vs TSE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Lukas Diedrich

Defenders: Christoffer Rambo, Justin Muller, Doruk Pehlivan

Forwards: Kevin Gulliksen, Mats Korte, Noah Beyer

GWD vs TSE live: GWD vs TSE match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our GWD vs TSE Dream11 prediction is that TSV GWD Minden will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The GWD vs TSE Dream11 prediction and GWD vs TSE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GWD vs TSE Dream11 team and GWD vs TSE match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Tusem Essen/Instagram