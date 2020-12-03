GWD Vs TSE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga German Men's Handball Live

Quick links:
TSV GWD Minden (GWD) will go up against Tusem Essen (TSE) in the upcoming Bundesliga German Men's Handball game on Thursday, December 3 at 11:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Kampa-Halle arena in Minden, Germany. Here is our GWD vs TSE Dream11 prediction and GWD vs TSE Dream11 team.
Both the teams are in a desperate need of a win as they are currently at the bottom half of the Bundesliga German Men's Handball standings. TSV GWD Minden are at the eighteenth spot with three points and a win-loss record of 1-6. Tusem Essen also have three points but are at the nineteenth spot by losing six out of their last seven games.
Also Read l TSE vs HCE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, German Men's Bundesliga Handball live
Christoffer Rambo, Doruk Pehlivan, Christian Zeitz, Juri Knorr, Lucas Meister, Kevin Gulliksen, Miljan Pušica, Carsten Lichtlein, Malte Semisch, Joshua Thiele, Aliaksandr Padshyvalau, Joscha Ritterbach, Max Staar, Mats Korte, Christoph Reissky, Simon Strakeljahn
Tim Rozman, Tim Zechel, Lukas Diedrich, Sebastian Bliss, Felix Klingler, Dimitri Ignatow, Tolga Durmaz, Noah Beyer, Justin Muller, Lucas Firnhaber, Rolando Urios Gonzales, Julian Borchert, David Cyrill Akakpo, Eloy Morante Maldonado, Luca Pascal Lewandowski, Malte Seidel, Carsten Ridder, Jonas Ellwanger, Dennis Szczesny, Niklas Ingenpass, Becher Lukas, Laurenz Kluth, Jamal Naji
Also Read l KIE vs VHC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Euro Champions League Handball live
Also Read l LIN vs KIE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Handball Bundesliga game preview
Considering the recent run of form, our GWD vs TSE Dream11 prediction is that TSV GWD Minden will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The GWD vs TSE Dream11 prediction and GWD vs TSE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GWD vs TSE Dream11 team and GWD vs TSE match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l FB vs HBF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Bundesliga men's handball game preview