TSE Vs HCE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, German Men's Bundesliga Handball Live

TuSEM Essen (TSE) will go up against HC Erlangen (HCE) in the upcoming Bundesliga German Men's Handball game on Saturday, October 31 at 11:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Sportpark am Hallo in Essen, Germany. Here is our TSE vs HCE Dream11 prediction and TSE vs HCE Dream11 team.

TSE vs HCE Dream11 prediction: TSE vs HCE Dream11 team and preview

After losing their last game against Rhein Neckar Löwen, HC Erlangen have slipped to the 14th spot in the German Men's Bundesliga Handball table. Antonio Metzner and team have played five matches so far in the tournament and have secured win in only one win while losing three games (1 draw). TuSEM Essen, on the other hand, are 17th in the league with a win-loss record of 1-3.

TSE vs HCE live: TSE vs HCE Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2020

Time: 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sportpark am Hallo in Essen, Germany

TSE vs HCE Dream11 prediction: Squad list

TSE vs HCE Dream11 team: TuSEM Essen squad

Tim Rozman, Tim Zechel, Lukas Diedrich, Sebastian Bliss, Felix Klingler, Dimitri Ignatow, Tolga Durmaz, Noah Beyer, Justin Muller, Lucas Firnhaber, Rolando Urios Gonzales, Julian Borchert, David Cyrill Akakpo, Eloy Morante Maldonado, Luca Pascal Lewandowski, Malte Seidel, Carsten Ridder, Jonas Ellwanger, Dennis Szczesny, Niklas Ingenpass, Becher Lukas, Laurenz Kluth, Jamal Naji

TSE vs HCE Dream11 team: HC Erlangen squad

Steffen Fäth, Simon Jeppsson, Klemen Ferlin, Petter Øverby, Antonio Metzner, Daniel Mosindi, Sebastian Firnhaber, Benedikt Kellner, Martin Ziemer, Christopher Bissel, Michael Haaß, Johannes Sellin, Nico Büdel, Max Jaeger, Quentin Minel, Hampus Olsson, Florian von Gruchalla, Nikolai Link, Jan Schäffer, Stefan Bauer, Martin Murawski, Kevin Schmidt

TSE vs HCE Dream11 prediction: Top picks

TuSEM Essen: Sebastian Bliss, Justin Muller, Tim Zechel

HC Erlangen: Klemen Ferlin, Antonio Metzner, Hampus Olsson

TSE vs HCE Dream11 prediction: TSE vs HCE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Klemen Ferlin

Defenders: Justin Muller, Antonio Metzner, Lucas Firnhaber

Forwards: Tim Zechel, Hampus Olsson, Sebastian Firnhaber

TSE vs HCE live: TSE vs HCE match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our TSE vs HCE Dream11 prediction is that HC Erlangen will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TSE vs HCE Dream11 prediction and TSE vs HCE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TSE vs HCE Dream11 team and TSE vs HCE match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: TuSEM Essen Instagram