TSE Vs HCE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, German Men's Bundesliga Handball Live

TuSEM Essen (TSE) will go up against HC Erlangen (HCE) in the upcoming Bundesliga German Men's Handball game on Saturday, October 31 at 11:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Sportpark am Hallo in Essen, Germany. Here is our TSE vs HCE Dream11 prediction and TSE vs HCE Dream11 team.
After losing their last game against Rhein Neckar Löwen, HC Erlangen have slipped to the 14th spot in the German Men's Bundesliga Handball table. Antonio Metzner and team have played five matches so far in the tournament and have secured win in only one win while losing three games (1 draw). TuSEM Essen, on the other hand, are 17th in the league with a win-loss record of 1-3.
Tim Rozman, Tim Zechel, Lukas Diedrich, Sebastian Bliss, Felix Klingler, Dimitri Ignatow, Tolga Durmaz, Noah Beyer, Justin Muller, Lucas Firnhaber, Rolando Urios Gonzales, Julian Borchert, David Cyrill Akakpo, Eloy Morante Maldonado, Luca Pascal Lewandowski, Malte Seidel, Carsten Ridder, Jonas Ellwanger, Dennis Szczesny, Niklas Ingenpass, Becher Lukas, Laurenz Kluth, Jamal Naji
Steffen Fäth, Simon Jeppsson, Klemen Ferlin, Petter Øverby, Antonio Metzner, Daniel Mosindi, Sebastian Firnhaber, Benedikt Kellner, Martin Ziemer, Christopher Bissel, Michael Haaß, Johannes Sellin, Nico Büdel, Max Jaeger, Quentin Minel, Hampus Olsson, Florian von Gruchalla, Nikolai Link, Jan Schäffer, Stefan Bauer, Martin Murawski, Kevin Schmidt
Considering the recent run of form, our TSE vs HCE Dream11 prediction is that HC Erlangen will come out on top in this contest.
🔥⚒ Vorbericht! -------------------------------------- Morgen treffen die Männer der Ruhrpott Schmiede zuhause auf den @hcerlangen! 💪 ------------------------------------- ✅ Naji: „Wir müssen an unsere Grenzen gehen, um in diesem Spiel was Zählbares mitzunehmen. Aber genau das ist unser Plan." ------------------------------------- ✅ Für TUSEM Rückraum-Shooter Lucas Firnhaber kommt es am Wochenende zum „Brüderduell“. ------------------------------------ ❎ Das Heimspiel muss ohne Zuschauer stattfinden. ------------------------------------ 📄: www.tusemessen.de ----------------------------------- 📸: Reiner Worm ----------------------------------- #RuhrpottSchmiede #NurMitEuch #Glückauf
