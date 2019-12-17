Braves Trade Rumours: Top 5 Outfield Targets Left To Consider For Atlanta Braves

The Major League Baseball (MLB) offseason is on and it’s quite typical to see a number of trades and trade rumours going around. Atlanta Braves have had a mixed bag so far in the MLB offseason, but have made some exciting buys in Will Smith, Cole Hamels and Travis d’Arnaud. Despite these signings, the Atlanta Braves would look to beef up their outfield options and are most likely to miss out on Josh Donaldson, after Washington Nationals have reportedly made a $90 million offer for the veteran. Here, let’s take a look at other outfield options the Atlanta Braves can target in the offseason.

Braves trade rumours: 5 outfielders that Atlanta Braves should target

Ken Rosenthal believes it is between the Braves and Nationals for Josh Donaldson https://t.co/xx25kB4zXk pic.twitter.com/MhBtXMKEvj — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) December 13, 2019

Braves trade rumours: Whit Merrifield

Whit Merrifield will be a massive boost to the Atlanta Braves if they manage to convince the Kansas City Royals to let him go. Merrifield comes at a friendly price, costing the Braves $14 million over three years. Merrifield's ability to play in multiple positions notably first and second base makes him so valuable. In three straight seasons now he's put together a season of 2.8 WAR or higher with a career-high 5.2 WAR in 2018 when he hit .304/.367 with 12 home runs, 88 runs scored, and 45 stolen bases.

Braves trade rumours: Starling Marte

Starling Marte will be an incredible coup for Atlanta Braves if they manage to sign him. Marte has an astonishing record having six seasons with a WAR of more than 3. The only time he missed out on a 3 WAR was in 2017, where he featured for only 77 games after being banned for using an illegal substance. Starling Marte would be a decent option on the left field, a position which won him the Golden Glove in 2015 and 2016.

Braves trade rumours: Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant will be an obvious target for the Atlanta Braves if they fail to sign Josh Donaldson. The Chicago Cubs are demanding a high price for Bryant and his stats telly you why. Since arriving in the big leagues in 2015, he's put together 6.1, 7.9, 6.7, 2.3, and 4.8 WAR seasons. In the season that he only had a 2.3 WAR, it was because he only played in 102 games.

