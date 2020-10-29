Dodgers World Series Celebration Turns Wild As Fans Vandalise, Loot In Downtown LA

For the second time this month, the streets of Los Angeles were ransacked by fans after a title celebration went horribly wrong. Just weeks after the LA Lakers brought the NBA championship to the city, the LA Dodgers won the World Series, to bring the title to the city for the first time in 32 years. Unsurprisingly, the streets of LA were packed with fans celebrating their team's 4-2 World Series 2020 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. And just as it happened during the Lakers celebration, the city of LA turned into a chaotic mess as the celebrations soon took a turn for the worse.

Dodgers celebrations turn wild in LA

As per reports in the United States, as many as eight fans were arrested and multiple police officers were injured after the celebrations became a violent affair on Wednesday. TMZ posted a clip of a celebration in one of the areas which showed one cyclist being run over a fast speeding car. The cyclist, however, escaped the incident without any major injury as he can be seen jumping back on his feet, almost immediately.

Last night's unruly behavior resulted in 8 arrests and 3 officers injured, along with several incidents of looting, vandalism, reckless driving, and arson. The LAPD had to declare an unlawful assembly and issue dispersal orders, and this morning Chief Moore discussed it on ABC7. pic.twitter.com/LZNJkiGhvy — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, in other parts of Downtown LA, violent groups of fans resorted to looting and vandalising properties. According to reports, several businesses in LA were vandalised, including a Footlocker on Broadway, a COS store on 8th Street, a Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant on Hope Street and Walgreens on 7th Street. Another group was captured looting a semi-truck, with fans breaking open the doors of the vehicle's trailer and stealing boxes.

RECOGNIZE THIS GUY? He smashed windows in downtown LA before looting business(es) as fans celebrated the @Dodgers World Series Championship. | WATCH @ABC7 11am. @LAPDHQ pic.twitter.com/Nu4CND8FWK — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) October 28, 2020

Other rowdy behaviours captured were fans setting fires in several areas and using a traffic cone to smash windows of various outlets in the city. LAPD vehicles were also damaged, with one spotted covered in graffiti and its back window shattered. Officers were forced to use non-lethal rounds to disperse the crowd, which then split into smaller groups before causing chaos.

World Series 2020

After suffering heartbreaks in the two recent trips to the Fall Classic (2017 & 2018), the Los Angeles Dodgers made no mistake as they won their seventh World Series title - first since 1988. The Dodgers entered Game 6 with a 3-2 lead over the Rays and are just one win away from the title. The Dodgers wrapped up the series in six, showing some stellar offense and defensive play to win Game 6, 3-1. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was named the World Series MVP having played a pivotal role in his side's title triumph. Seager batted .400 with two homers, five RBIs and six walks in the six-game series.

(Image Credits: Dodgers Twitter)