UFC 246: UFC Fighters Predict The Winner Of Conor McGregor Vs Donald Cerrone Fight

We are a few days away from the first PPV of this decade. It can’t be better since Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone are going to kick it off at UFC 246 on January 18, 2020. Conor McGregor had a pretty bad run in his last two professional bouts. The former UFC double champion got knocked out by Floyd Mayweather in their cross-promotion fight in 2017. After that, he tapped out against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. McGregor chose to stay away from the octagon for the entire 2019. He is ready to come back at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone (the fighter with most UFC wins and knockouts). Meanwhile, the entire MMA community has been fuming with excitement ever since the fight got announced. UFC fighters have already taken their picks for the winner of “Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone”.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Slams The Entire Lightweight Division In His Latest Tweet Ahead Of UFC 246

Also Read | UFC 246: Dana White Reveals What Makes Conor McGregor Such A Big Star

UFC 246: Fighters take their pick for Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

McGregor and Cerrone are two of the best strikers in the sport. It’s hard to think who would surpass whom in a fight unless they actually meet inside the cage. MMACrazyTV.com conducted an interview and UFC fighters predicted the results for Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone with valid justifications. While Kevin Lee went with Conor McGregor, Chris Weidman believes that Donald Cerrone is the better fighter. Watch what they said.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Special ‘Legacy Series’ T-shirt Released By Reebok Ahead Of UFC 246

UFC 246: More Details

Main-event: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (welterweight)

Co-main event: Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington (women’s bantamweight)

Time: Main card starts from 8:30 AM (IST)

Date: January 19 (IST)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Also Read | UFC 246: Conor McGregor Steals The Show At NFL Wildcard Playoffs; Watch Video

Also Read | UFC 246: Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager Slams Conor McGregor For His 'new Physique'