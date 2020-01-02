UFC 246: Date, Venue, Fight Card And All You Need To Know About 2020's First PPV

As the New Year began on Wednesday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is ready to go with UFC 246 headlined by Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone as the first PPV of 2020. UFC 246 is going to go live on January 18 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada but the Indian fans would get to watch the card live on Sunday, January 19 at 8:30 AM. UFC 246 is not going to have any title bouts in their card yet that has made no impact whatsoever on their gate receipts. The tickets are already sold out and UFC fans are excited to experience the much-awaited return of Conor McGregor on January 18, 2020. Let us take a look at the entire fight card of UFC 246.

Event: UFC 246

Date: January 18, 2020

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (Nevada)

UFC 246: Fight cards

Main card (According to IST, January 19, 8:30 AM)

Main event: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (welterweight)

Co-main event: Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington (women’s bantamweight)

Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene (heavyweight)

Claudia Gadhela vs Alexa Grasso (women’s strawweight)

Anthony Pettis vs Carlos Diego Ferreira (lightweight)

Prelims (According to IST, January 19, 6:30 AM)

Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff (featherweight)

Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Chas Skelly vs Grant Dawson (featherweight)

Early Prelims (According to IST, January 19, 4:45 AM)

Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet (light-heavyweight)

Tim Elliot vs Askar Askarov (flyweight)

Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne (bantamweight)

Sabina Mazo vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)

