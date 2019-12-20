‘McGregor Vs Cowboy’ Ticket Prices Declared For UFC 246; Here Is Where You Can Buy Them

UFC has decided to start the ‘New Year’ with a bang since Conor McGregor is going to go up against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246 on January 18, 2020. Tickets for the mega-event already went on sale from December 18, 2020, and there is no doubt that the upcoming PPV is going to be one of the most profitable cards of UFC. Television broadcaster ESPN has also hiked the price of PPV from $59.99 to $64.99 and it is pretty clear that Conor McGregor’s return is expected to be a ‘money rain’ for UFC.

UFC 246: Tickets prices and how to buy

UFC 246 is going to get live from T-Mobile Arena in Nevada (United States of America) with ‘McGregor vs Cowboy’ as the main-event fight. Despite having no title fights, UFC 246 is currently the most-awaited PPV of recent times and fans are going crazy over the main-event fight. Well, if you are a UFC fan, you have all the chances to experience it live since ticket prices are already revealed. There are nine set of tickets and the price levels are $300 (₹ 21,318), $ 350 (₹24,871), $400 (₹ 28,424), $500 (₹ 35,553), $600 (₹ 42,636), $750 (₹53,295), $1000 (₹71,060), $1250 (₹ 88,825), $1500 (₹1,06,590). $300 will get you in the door while you can experience the high-level action from cage side by purchasing the $1,500 ones.

Price levels for #UFC246 tickets: $300, $350, $400, $500, $600, $750, $1000, $1250, $1500 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 18, 2019

UFC 246 tickets are available on various UFC outlets in New York, USA, However, if you want to buy them online, you can visit axs.com and get your tickets done. Third-party tickets are also available everywhere but they will be charged more than the original prices. Youn can also get you tickets done from the official website of UFC.

