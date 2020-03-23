Vince McMahon Says CM Punk "should Not Be Trusted And Has Serious Issues": Rumours

Though CM Punk has stated that he will never return to WWE on a number of occasions, rumours of his return have been gathering momentum as WrestleMania edges closer. Earlier, there were rumours that CM Punk could fight either Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36, but that turned out to be false. Recently, CM Punk himself posted false news stating that WWE asked him to fight at WrestleMania 36. Not only that, but CM Punk has also been taking digs at WWE and WWE superstars since the day he made his debut at WWE Backstage.

Now, it looks like WWE chairman Vince McMahon is fed up of CM Punk and was allegedly quoted thrashing him at a huge WWE meeting. According to Ringside News, during the planning of WrestleMania 36, a WWE official pitched a storyline including CM Punk. The pitch was immediately rejected by Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon rejected the pitch saying, CM Punk is “not to be trusted and has serious issues.”

Stephanie McMahon wants CM Punk back in WWE

Despite Vince McMahon’s disapproval, many top-ranked WWE officials and superstars have talked about CM Punk and his wife AJ Styles’ return. Recently, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon was being interviewed by Metro UK where she revealed that she wants to see CM Punk and AJ Lee back in the WWE ring. Stephanie McMahon praised Lee and said that she is a huge fan of her. Stephanie added that Lee deserves as much credit as any other woman on the current WWE roster.

Triple H talked about CM Punk’s return

Triple H also talked about the possibilities of CM Punk and AJ Lee returning to the WWE ring during an interview. He said that if CM Punk, AJ Lee, WWE and all the parties related want to make it happen, then they can absolutely return. Previously, A-list WWE superstars like Rey Mysterio and Daniel Bryan have also talked about CM Punk’s alleged return.

“I don’t think that’s ever been a factor, of somebody, saying this person should be here, or that person should be here. In a perfect world? Yeah, sure. Again, you’ve heard Vince echo that sentiment so many times of the years, never say never!” said Triple H.

