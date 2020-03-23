Matt Hardy Slams Vince McMahon, Says If Triple H Was Running WWE, He Would Have Never Left

After making his AEW Dynamite debut, Matt Hardy appeared on ‘Talk Is Jericho’ where he was seen slamming WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and praising Triple H. Matt Hardy revealed that before returning to WWE, he talked to almost all WWE officials, including Vince McMahon and asked for more creative control, to which WWE agreed. However, as time went on, he was making less creative decisions and Vince McMahon and his team were making all the decisions for his character. This, he revealed, led to the beginning of the Matt Hardy AEW chapter.

The day Matt Hardy was about to leave, he met with Triple H and the two started talking. While talking about Triple H, Matt Hardy said that if Triple H was running WWE, he would have stayed with the company. Matt Hardy believes that Triple H would have given him more creative control, which would have led to better storylines for his character.

“I feel like if Triple H would have been the guy that was solely in power, I would have probably had a much better opportunity of kind of getting to do what I wanted creatively,” said Matt Hardy.

Why did Matt Hardy leave WWE?

While talking to fans during a segment of ‘Talks From The Throne’, Matt Hardy revealed that he decided to leave the company because of creative differences. He said he had a different idea for his character and WWE was not on the same page as him. He said that this was the only reason he decided to leave. At one point, WWE even asked Matt Hardy to join WWE NXT and according to many, that could also be a reason behind Matt Hardy’s departure.

"The reason I needed to leave WWE was because, when it comes to my creative stance, and my creative outlook on myself and my career. I just think myself and WWE are on different pages," said Matt Hardy.

