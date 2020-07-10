Doritos Warzone Tournament Awards Winners With $10,000 And Year-long Supply Of Doritos

The latest instalment of the Doritos Warzone tournament took place on Thursday as fans on social media were been buzzing over the Call of Duty online gaming contest. The current Doritos Warzone tournament - Doritos Sponsored Teepee Trials - was held in partnership with the brand and 2014 Call of Duty champion, Tyler 'TeePee' Polchow. The winning duo of the Doritos Warzone tournament took home a whopping $10,000 along with Doritos that would last them for days. Here's all that COD fans need to know about the Doritos Warzone tournament bracket and the Teeps trials.

Doritos Warzone tournament bracket: Previous Teepee tournament trials winners

The Teepee tournament trials is a series similar to the Doritos Disruptor Series as well as Twitch Rivals, which sees partnered online streamers on the platform face each other in a variety of battles for different titles. The previous Teepee tournament trials were held back on May 28. The winners of the previous Doritos Warzone tournament saw Mason "Symfuhny" Lanier & Jordan "HusKers" Thomas win the $10,000 cash prize including a year-long supply of Doritos. The pair of Mason and Jordan also won the bonus-round boss-fight against the team of TeePee and CDL's Joe "Merk" DeLuca.

Doritos Disruptor Series: Teepee tournament trials winners

Empire Tommy and Ben were crowned as champions of the latest Teepee tournament and were awarded the $10,000 cash prize along with plenty of Doritos. Tyler Polchow took to Twitter to reveal the winners of the tournament and was glad that the tournament went by smoothly. Tyler revealed that there were plenty of close battles along the way and hinted that he might be planning a Warzone tournament every week.

Doritos Warzone tournament bracket: Teepee tournament format

The Doritos Warzone tournament was formatted in a way that saw eight different duos go up against each other in single-elimination rounds. The Doritos Warzone tournament bracket then decided on the pairings that will advance to the next round. The Teepee tournament is a kill-race format, meaning players and teams have to scramble to record the most kills in the allotted time to advance, regardless of Warzone match results placement.

