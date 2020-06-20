What Happened To Warzone Quads In Call Of Duty: Warzone Game?

As seen earlier, a number of changes and developments made by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare//Warzone are often criticised by fans. While some players have come across infinite loading screens across the game, some players have expressed their dismay over the developers trying to keep the first-person shoot fresh by constantly shaking up the available game modes for players. As of now, the latest update of Call of Duty: Warzone has introduced yet another feature which has to some extent disappointed fans.

Quads mode disabled in Call of Duty

The video game developer company Infinity Ward recently took to their official Twitter and announced that they will be temporarily replacing the standard Quads mode in Warzone with the 'Realism Battle Royale' mode as a part of its playlist update. This latest mode has players face a much hardcore challenge by having their HUDs limited and increased damage with headshots. many fans took to their respective social media and expressed their distress over this replacement done by Infinity Ward as they cannot access their staple game mode in Warzone.

These specific changes are not just limited to Warzone. The developer company recently released season 4 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which added a new mode titled Warzone Rumble which replaced the popular Plunder match type. Even this change received an outcry by fans. The mode was later added back to the game by the name of 'Blood Money'. The Call of Duty cannon of games has often been subjected to change which are either appreciated or rejected by fans.

But, the constantly changing nature of the game also suggests that Quads and other fan-favourite activities in the game will eventually make a return, though no confirmation fo the same has been made by Infinity Ward yet. There are also newer modes which are often teased by the developers whereas the latest leak has suggested that there is soon going to be a 200-player battle royale. The developers of the game have been busy addressing the bugs and balance fixes from the game as time goes on. Whether Quads return to the game anytime soon or not is still a question amid a number of fans.

