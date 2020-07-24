PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Week 2 Format, Schedule And Live Streaming

Following the nail-biting Super Weekend Week 1 and League Stage, PMWL teams from the East and West will be competing at Super Weekend 2. Top 16 teams from each side will compete in a single-lobby format for three weeks, hoping to secure a top spot in the overall PMWL standings before the finals.

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend format

PMWL's Opening Weekend is followed by a three-week long League Stage preceding the finals in August. The League Stage, which started on July 14, will carry on till August 2. On the basis of Opening Weekend performances, teams have been segregated into five groups for the weekly League Stage. The League Play happens in two stages – ten matches in a round-robin format on weekdays and the Super Weekend. The Super Weekend takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, where 16 teams will play 15 matches. The League Play on the weekdays means every team will play eight matches in a team, and 16 teams will advance to the Super Weekend. At the end of the Super Weekend, the teams will qualify for the World League Finals. Map orders will remain constant for both zones.

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend date, schedule

Friday, July 24 – Super Weekend 2 Day 1 (PMWL Week 2 Day 3)

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

Saturday, July 25 – Super Weekend 2 Day 2 (PMWL Week 2 Day 4)

Sunday, July 26 – Super Weekend 2 Day 3 (PMWL Week 2 Day 5)

Matches start at 5:30 PM IST for East while matches in the West will start at 11:30 PM IST.

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend teams

East

The Day 3 leaderboard and the overall leaderboard of the 1st super weekend in the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL@RRQathena continues to show us how dominate they are in their matches and on the leaderboard! pic.twitter.com/1S3KjVR6ge — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 19, 2020

Bigetron RA - 97 points (46 kills)

Team Secret - 95 points (38 kills)

Valdus The Murder - 93 points (45 kills)

RRQ Athena - 81 points (32 kills)

MegaStars - 79 points (32 kills)

Free Style - 78 points (18 kills)

BOX Gaming - 77 points (26 kills)

GXR Celtz - 75 points (34 kills)

U Level Up Esports - 75 points (20 kills)

TSM-Entity - 74 points (35 kills)

Reject Scarlet - 73 points (33 kills)

Orange Rock - 66 points (28 kills)

TeamIND - 63 points (30 kills)

King of Gamers Club - 62 points (15 kills)

SynerGE - 61 points (24 kills)

T1 - 59 points (23 kills)

West

The Day 3 leaderboard and the overall leaderboard of the 1st super weekend in the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL@Cloud9 proves to be the leading dominance overall in week 1, they are aiming to #BeTheOne. pic.twitter.com/bSwMd68O5M — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 20, 2020

Cloud9 - 140 points (56 kills)

Futbolist - 128 points (50 kills)

Tempo Storm - 109 points (47 kills)

DreamEaters - 94 points (31 kills)

B4 Esports - 81 points (33 kills)

Loops Esports - 79 points (31 kills)

Team Queso - 79 points (31 kills)

KoninaPower - 77 points (38 kills)

Yalla Esports - 70 points (23 kills)

Pittsburgh Knights - 65 points (28 kills)

Wildcard Gaming - 63 points (30 kills)

Nova Esports - 58 points (30 kills)

Alpha Legends - 56 points (15 kills)

Team Umbra - 52 points (11 kills)

Team Unique - 47 points (18 kills)

Swat69 - 47 points (17 kills)

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 details

Live Streaming

PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels will be live streaming the event.

Finals

The PMWL finals are scheduled from August 6 to August 9. The finals were previously scheduled for August 7. However, the tournament will not end on an earlier date. Finalists will play a total of 24 games over the span of four days, witch six games being scheduled for each day.

Prize Pool

The total PMWL prize pool is $425,000. The League Stage winner will receive $50,000, while the winner of the final will earn $100,000. The finals MVP will win $10,000.

(Image source: PUBG MOBILE Esports official Twitter – @EsportsPUBGM)