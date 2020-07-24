PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Week 2 Format, Schedule And Live Streaming

Following the nail-biting Super Weekend Week 1 and League Stage, PMWL teams from the East and West will be competing at Super Weekend 2. Top 16 teams from each side will compete in a single-lobby format for three weeks, hoping to secure a top spot in the overall PMWL standings before the finals.
PMWL's Opening Weekend is followed by a three-week long League Stage preceding the finals in August. The League Stage, which started on July 14, will carry on till August 2. On the basis of Opening Weekend performances, teams have been segregated into five groups for the weekly League Stage. The League Play happens in two stages – ten matches in a round-robin format on weekdays and the Super Weekend. The Super Weekend takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, where 16 teams will play 15 matches. The League Play on the weekdays means every team will play eight matches in a team, and 16 teams will advance to the Super Weekend. At the end of the Super Weekend, the teams will qualify for the World League Finals. Map orders will remain constant for both zones.
Matches start at 5:30 PM IST for East while matches in the West will start at 11:30 PM IST.
The Day 3 leaderboard and the overall leaderboard of the 1st super weekend in the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL@RRQathena continues to show us how dominate they are in their matches and on the leaderboard! pic.twitter.com/1S3KjVR6ge— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 19, 2020
The Day 3 leaderboard and the overall leaderboard of the 1st super weekend in the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL@Cloud9 proves to be the leading dominance overall in week 1, they are aiming to #BeTheOne. pic.twitter.com/bSwMd68O5M— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 20, 2020
PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels will be live streaming the event.
The PMWL finals are scheduled from August 6 to August 9. The finals were previously scheduled for August 7. However, the tournament will not end on an earlier date. Finalists will play a total of 24 games over the span of four days, witch six games being scheduled for each day.
The total PMWL prize pool is $425,000. The League Stage winner will receive $50,000, while the winner of the final will earn $100,000. The finals MVP will win $10,000.