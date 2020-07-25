PMWL Super Weekend Standings: East And West Results From Week 2 Day 3

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Super Weekend 2 started on Friday, July 24. With just another week left in PMWL League Stage, the team's in the bottom half of the table will be looking to get the best possible placement in order to qualify for the Finals. Here's a look at the PMWL Super Weekend standings after Week 2 Day 3:
Top 16 Qualified teams for the Super Weekend! We are going into week 2 of the Super Weekend in the @PUBGMOBILE World League East & West!#PMWL East @ 14:00 CEST#PMWL West @ 20:00 CEST/11:00 PST— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 24, 2020
Watch live:https://t.co/rPsG1SfTS0https://t.co/ekDjFoCamDhttps://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q pic.twitter.com/feQtRlwxLU
|Team
|WWCD
|Kills
|Points
|1
|RRQ Athena
|2
|123
|256
|2
|Bigetron RA
|3
|99
|254
|3
|GXR Celtz
|2
|88
|236
|4
|King of Gamers Club
|0
|86
|205
|5
|MegaStars
|2
|68
|195
|6
|BOX Gaming
|1
|74
|187
|7
|Orange Rock
|1
|71
|166
|8
|Team Secret
|1
|69
|166
|9
|Valdus The Murder
|1
|67
|162
|10
|Yoodo Gank
|3
|51
|161
|11
|T1
|2
|47
|159
|12
|SynerGE
|1
|62
|157
|13
|TeamIND
|0
|58
|139
|14
|TSM-Entity
|1
|50
|125
|15
|Reject Scarlet
|0
|40
|99
|16
|NoChanceTeam
|0
|32
|76
|17
|U Level Up Esports
|0
|16
|38
|18
|Free Style
|0
|7
|27
|Team
|WWCD
|Kills
|Points
|1
|Loops Esports
|2
|135
|284
|2
|Cloud9
|2
|97
|268
|3
|Pittsburgh Knights
|3
|89
|229
|4
|Futbolist
|3
|100
|217
|5
|DreamEaters
|3
|89
|217
|6
|Wildcard Gaming
|2
|82
|202
|7
|Tempo Strorm
|2
|73
|197
|8
|B4 Esports
|0
|79
|191
|9
|Alpha Legends
|1
|65
|168
|10
|Team Queso
|0
|60
|142
|11
|Team Unique
|0
|59
|141
|12
|Team Umbra
|1
|36
|134
|13
|KoninaPower
|1
|50
|132
|14
|Nova Esports
|0
|38
|100
|15
|Yalla Esports
|0
|41
|95
|16
|UDRKillers
|0
|26
|93
|17
|SWAT69
|0
|4
|13
Super Weekend matches will continue through Saturday and Sunday, where the teams will play another 10 matches (five matches each day). Super Weekend standings at the end of Week 3 will determine the teams qualifying for the League Finals in their respective zones. PMWL 2020 live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels.
