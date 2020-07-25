Last Updated:

PMWL Super Weekend Standings: East And West Results From Week 2 Day 3

PMWL 2020 just concluded its Week 2 Day 3 matches. Here's a look at PMWL Super Weekend Standings after Week 1 Day 3 in East and West Zone.

PMWL Super Weekend standings

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Super Weekend 2 started on Friday, July 24. With just another week left in PMWL League Stage, the team's in the bottom half of the table will be looking to get the best possible placement in order to qualify for the Finals. Here's a look at the PMWL Super Weekend standings after Week 2 Day 3:

PMWL Super Weekend Standings: East Zone

  Team WWCD Kills Points
1 RRQ Athena 2 123 256
2 Bigetron RA 3 99 254
3 GXR Celtz 2 88 236
4 King of Gamers Club 0 86 205
5 MegaStars 2 68 195
6 BOX Gaming 1 74 187
7 Orange Rock 1 71 166
8 Team Secret 1 69 166
9 Valdus The Murder 1 67 162
10 Yoodo Gank 3 51 161
11 T1 2 47 159
12 SynerGE 1 62 157
13 TeamIND 0 58 139
14 TSM-Entity 1 50 125
15 Reject Scarlet 0 40 99
16 NoChanceTeam 0 32 76
17 U Level Up Esports 0 16 38
18 Free Style 0 7 27

PMWL Super Weekend Standings: West Zone

  Team WWCD Kills Points
1 Loops Esports 2 135 284
2 Cloud9 2 97 268
3 Pittsburgh Knights 3 89 229
4 Futbolist 3 100 217
5 DreamEaters 3 89 217
6 Wildcard Gaming 2 82 202
7 Tempo Strorm 2 73 197
8 B4 Esports 0 79 191
9 Alpha Legends 1 65 168
10 Team Queso 0 60 142
11 Team Unique 0 59 141
12 Team Umbra 1 36 134
13 KoninaPower 1 50 132
14 Nova Esports 0 38 100
15 Yalla Esports 0 41 95
16 UDRKillers 0 26 93
17 SWAT69 0 4 13

PMWL Schedule

Super Weekend matches will continue through Saturday and Sunday, where the teams will play another 10 matches (five matches each day). Super Weekend standings at the end of Week 3 will determine the teams qualifying for the League Finals in their respective zones. PMWL 2020 live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels.

