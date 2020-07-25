PMWL Super Weekend Standings: East And West Results From Week 2 Day 3

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Super Weekend 2 started on Friday, July 24. With just another week left in PMWL League Stage, the team's in the bottom half of the table will be looking to get the best possible placement in order to qualify for the Finals. Here's a look at the PMWL Super Weekend standings after Week 2 Day 3:

PMWL Super Weekend Standings: East Zone

Team WWCD Kills Points 1 RRQ Athena 2 123 256 2 Bigetron RA 3 99 254 3 GXR Celtz 2 88 236 4 King of Gamers Club 0 86 205 5 MegaStars 2 68 195 6 BOX Gaming 1 74 187 7 Orange Rock 1 71 166 8 Team Secret 1 69 166 9 Valdus The Murder 1 67 162 10 Yoodo Gank 3 51 161 11 T1 2 47 159 12 SynerGE 1 62 157 13 TeamIND 0 58 139 14 TSM-Entity 1 50 125 15 Reject Scarlet 0 40 99 16 NoChanceTeam 0 32 76 17 U Level Up Esports 0 16 38 18 Free Style 0 7 27

PMWL Super Weekend Standings: West Zone

Team WWCD Kills Points 1 Loops Esports 2 135 284 2 Cloud9 2 97 268 3 Pittsburgh Knights 3 89 229 4 Futbolist 3 100 217 5 DreamEaters 3 89 217 6 Wildcard Gaming 2 82 202 7 Tempo Strorm 2 73 197 8 B4 Esports 0 79 191 9 Alpha Legends 1 65 168 10 Team Queso 0 60 142 11 Team Unique 0 59 141 12 Team Umbra 1 36 134 13 KoninaPower 1 50 132 14 Nova Esports 0 38 100 15 Yalla Esports 0 41 95 16 UDRKillers 0 26 93 17 SWAT69 0 4 13

PMWL Schedule

Super Weekend matches will continue through Saturday and Sunday, where the teams will play another 10 matches (five matches each day). Super Weekend standings at the end of Week 3 will determine the teams qualifying for the League Finals in their respective zones. PMWL 2020 live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)