PMWL League Play Standings, Week 2 Day 2 Results, East And West Leaderboard

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero Week 2 Day is over. League Play for the second week concluded on Wednesday, confirming the top 16 sides heading to Super Week 2 in the East and West Zone respectively. A total of 10 games were played over a span of two days, after which Bigetron RA emerged as the leader in the East while Cloud9 comfortably claimed the top spot in the West. Here's a look at the PMWL League Play standings after Week 2 Day 2:

Here are the overall week 2 day 2 leaderboard from the PUBG MOBILE World League East!



This concludes the end of the two day league play where the Top 16 teams now will go into the super weekend! #PMWL

East Zone

The top 16 teams from League Play will play during Super Weekend 2. Yoodo Gank, who claimed three Chicken Dinners during Super Weekend 1, failed to qualify this time around after falling just a point shy of 16th-placed T1. NovaGodlike, Morph Team failed to qualify for the weekend matches for the second week running.

Team WWCD Kills Points 1 Bigetron RA 1 46 97 2 Team Secret 2 38 95 3 Valdus The Murder 1 10 93 4 RRQ Athena 0 22 81 5 MegaStars 0 19 79 6 Free Style 1 13 78 7 Box Gaming 0 18 77 8 GXR Celtz 1 17 75 9 U Level Up Sports 1 12 75 10 TSM-Entity 0 19 74 11 Reject Scarlet 0 33 73 12 Orange Rock 0 28 66 13 TeamIND 0 30 63 14 King of Gamers Club 1 15 62 15 SynerGE 1 24 61 16 T1 1 23 59 17 Yoodo Gank 0 27 58 18 NovaGodlike 0 13 49 19 Morph Team 0 15 48 20 NoChanceTeam 0 13 34

West Zone

The bottom half in the West Zone was equally tight as it was in the East Zone. Frag Machines, Headquarters and KHK Esports missed out on the Super Weekend berth for the second time in a row. With only one week remaining in PMWL League Play after this week, the teams would need to pull off some insane performances in order to have a chance of qualifying for the League Finals.

Team WWCD Kills Points 1 Cloud9 2 56 140 2 Futbolist 3 50 128 3 Tempo Storm 1 47 109 4 DreamEaters 1 31 94 5 B4 Esports 0 33 81 6 Loops Esports 1 31 79 7 Team Queso 1 31 79 8 KoninaPower 0 38 77 9 Yalla Esports 1 23 70 10 Pittsburgh Knights 0 28 65 11 Wildcard Gaming 0 30 63 12 Nova Esports 0 30 58 13 Alpha Legends 0 15 56 14 Team Umbra 0 11 52 15 Team Unique 0 18 47 16 Swat69 0 17 47 17 Frag Machines 0 15 47 18 UDRKillers 0 21 46 19 Headquarters 0 18 43 20 KHK Esports 0 17 29

Week 2 Day 3 (Super Weekend 2 Day 1) is scheduled for July 24, 5:30 PM IST for the East Zone and 11:30 PM IST for the West. PMWL 2020 live streaming is available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube/Facebook/Twitch channels.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)