Drew Brees Surpasses Peyton Manning, Sets All-time NFL Record In Saints' Win Over Colts

Drew Brees is now officially in a league by himself. On Monday night (Tuesday morning IST), when the New Orleans Saints marched over the Indianapolis Colts, Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw the 540th and 541st touchdown passes of his career, thus writing his name in the NFL’s history books. Drew Brees now owns the NFL record for most career touchdown passes by an NFL player.

NFL: Drew Brees makes history

The touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith with just over six minutes left in the second quarter was touchdown pass No 539, a pass which tied five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning's record. The former Denver Broncos quarterback retired after the 2015 season with 539 passing touchdowns. The next, a five-yard pass to tight end Josh Hill was touchdown pass 540, the magic number for Drew Brees. There was a false alarm when the Saints quarterback made a five-yard pass to Tre’Quan Smith just before halftime. The receiver, however, was called for offensive pass interference on the play.

Drew Brees (540 career pass TD) passes Peyton Manning to become the all-time leader in passing touchdowns on this 5-yard TD to Josh Hill.



The play action fake drew the attention of the Colts LBs, freeing up Hill for the record-breaking touchdown.#INDvsNO | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/M4dmXFwr8B — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 17, 2019

Interestingly, Drew Brees entered the game against the Indianapolis Colts with 537 touchdown passes. It was, therefore, inevitable, that the Saints quarterback would surpass both Patriots star Tom Brady and seven-time First-team All-Pro, Peyton Manning on the night. The all-time NFL touchdown passes record isn’t the only one in Drew Brees’ kitty, though.

The two-time NFL Offensive Player Of The Year also holds the record for most career pass completions (6,800 and counting), most career passing yards (76,600 and counting) and the highest career pass completion percentage (67.5%). With two games left to go in the regular season, the Saints quarterback will have a couple of opportunities to build on the numbers in these records. The New Orleans Saints, meanwhile, have now bounced back from that roller-coaster defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.

