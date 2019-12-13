Michael Vick Net Worth, Earnings, Pro Bowl After Dogfight Controversy

Michael Vick entered the NFL as the first overall pick in 2001 with the Atlanta Falcons and is also recognised for having played with the Philadelphia Eagles. The four-time NFL Pro Bowler had a huge impact on the sport and also created a path for the next generations of quarterbacks. Michael Vick has also played for the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers for one season each, primarily as a backup player before becoming a free agent in 2016. He officially retired from the game the next year and went on to become an analyst for the Fox Sports television series Fox NFL Kickoff on FS1 in 2017 and has also been a contributor to FS1's NFL coverage across all their studio programming.

◻️ Lamar grew up idolizing Vick.

◼️Vick mentored Lamar.

◻️ Lamar broke Vick’s record.

◼️Vick celebrated it.



This is what it means to inspire the next generation. pic.twitter.com/nmUDExmm2u — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 13, 2019

Michael Vick has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $15 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. His historic 10-year $130 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons had made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, which included a league-record $37 million in guaranteed money. In 2011, Michael Vick had signed another big deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $100 million which was a 6-year contract and guaranteed Vick $40 million in cash. This was after his comeback to the NFL, a little more than two years after he was released from prison on dogfighting charges. His conviction and jail time had reportedly cost him most of his previous $130 million contract money that he had signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier in his career.

The former NFL quarterback will still be serving as an honorary captain at the Pro Bowl this year despite of the petition that calls for his removal from Pro Bowl over his 2007 dogfighting conviction, according to the NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell. He said that they have supported Michael in his recognition of the mistake that he made and that he has already paid a heavy price for it. Roger added that Vick was held accountable for his mistakes and has worked aggressively with the Humane Society and other institutions to deal with animal rights in order to make sure people do not make the same mistake that he made.

