'Drunk Tom Brady' Trends As NFL Star Appears Tipsy At Bucs’ Super Bowl Boat Parade

NFL icon Tom Brady appeared to have a blast at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl boat parade on Wednesday. The legendary quarterback celebrated his seventh Super Bowl title and his first on water. The 43-year-old celebrated by tipping back a few Bud Lights with his coaches and teammates as he put a bow on his first season in Tampa Bay.

At one point, Brady also threw the Lombardi trophy from his private yacht to another boat. Fortunately, the stunt was a success as Bucs tight end Cameron Brate caught it fon the other boat. However, fans on social media were also quick to point out Brady's odd behaviour while making it back to land, suggesting that he might have had a bit too much to drink during the parade.

Tom Brady throws Lombardi trophy from his yacht to another boat: Watch

After arriving on his private $2 million yacht with a police escort, Brady and his teammates cruised their way through the water enjoying drinks, music, and general merriment as they celebrated their Super Bowl LV title. Brady then decided to show off his passing skills at the parade and thew the Lombardi trophy the back of his yacht to Rob Gronkowski's boat, where Cameron Brate made a successful grab. The moment of madness was recorded from Brady's yacht.

Tom Brady throws the Lombardi trophy from his new $2,000,000 boat to Cameron Brate during the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade...and it’s caught.



Brady’s daughter: “DAD NOOOOO” pic.twitter.com/eozkmkNbew — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 10, 2021

Drunk Tom Brady needs help being escorted back to land

Following the celebrations at the boat parade, the party made landfall, at which point cameras caught Brady looking quite buzzed, in need of and finding a bit of help from backup quarterback Ryan Griffin to make his walk. Brady still managed a few smiles towards the media that were awaiting his presence but it was clear that he couldn't wait for any interviews. Fans on social media were quick to react to the viral video, which showed Brady needing help walking after getting back on land.

Drunk Tom Brady fall off his TB12 diet and pulled the 🤞 to Antoine Winfield.pic.twitter.com/DdueoBOUWy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 10, 2021

Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

On Twitter, one wrote, "Happy and Drunk Tom Brady is what we all need in our lives" while another added, "Lol, just saw Brady walking out on land after the boat parade. He's lost his legs". A third added, "Go on, Brady, you deserve this after you outgunned the rampant Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes." Brady also took to social media to joke that he had simply been enjoying a "little avocado tequila" to celebrate the evening.

Image Credits - AP