Dwayne Johnson Shares A Glimpse Of His Intense Training Session For 'Black Adam'; See Pics

Ever since it has been announced that Dwayne Johnson will play the role of Black Adam in an upcoming DC movie, fans are desperately waiting for the movie to release. The movie is about the Shazam villain. Rarely any update of the movie has been announced by the creators of the film. And now, taking to Instagram, superstar Dwayne Johnson has shared pictures of his muscular physique with his fans.

Dwayne Johnson has undergone a massive change for Black Adam. He shared some quality photos of him training on social media which made fans go gaga. As per reports, the movie’s depiction of Black Adam focuses on how he was once Egypt’s greatest champion more of an antihero and less a villain. One of Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post is a testimony to that, as he has used #antihertraining in it.

Dwayne Johnson reportedly described his version of Black Adam to be neither a supervillain nor an antihero. However, the character is a rebellious one whose powers are equal to Superman. Fans are desperately waiting for a teaser of the movie to know exactly how Dwayne’s character will be.

