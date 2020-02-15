The Debate
Dwayne Johnson Praises Conor McGregor's Business Acumen After Watching 'Notorious'

other sports

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram handle to praise Conor McGregor's documentary film titled 'Notorious'. The film was released in 2017.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

Conor McGregor has been one of the top-rated athletes in UFC since his inception into the promotion in 2013. However, Conor’s superstardom broke all boundaries when he became the first UFC fighter to hold two different weight class titles simultaneously in 2016. The Irish became such a huge global phenomenon that Universal Pictures decided to make a documentary on his life.

Conor McGregor: Notorious - the documentary on Conor’s life released in 2017 and managed to grab a special place in everyone’s heart. Hollywood Superstar Dwayne Johnson also praised the documentary through his Instagram handle.

UFC: When Dwayne Johnson praised Conor McGregor’s documentary

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Conor McGregor: Notorious (@notoriousfilmofficial) on

The WWE superstar posted a picture on his official Instagram handle and captioned it, “Saturday night doc viewing. @thenotoriousmma NOTORIOUS. Great insight into the DNA of this successful and smart businessman. The best part of his success is when you strip it all away- it will always come down to being the hardest worker in the room. Those roots never go away. Solid doc. Well done brother. US fans, watch Notorious on Netflix!” 

UFC: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s connection with MMA

The Hollywood superstar is a huge fan of UFC. He has often graced UFC events with his presence. In the recent BMF title fight at UFC 244, Dwayne Johnson was called out to put the title on the winner’s waist. Jorge Masvidal grabbed the BMF title from Nate Diaz and Dwayne Johnson stepped in to put the belt. It was indeed a great moment for all UFC fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jorge Masvidal (@gamebredfighter) on

(Image courtesy: WWE.com and Instagram of Conor McGregor)

Published:
