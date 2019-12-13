Lamar Jackson Breaks Idol Michael Vick's NFL Record, Most Rush Yards In A Single Season

Baltimore Ravens played hosts to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football at the M&T Bank Stadium. The game ended in a 42-21 win for the Ravens, a win which secured their second consecutive AFC North championship. The Ravens, however, had one key figure to thank on the night.

Jets vs Ravens: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson dominates proceedings

Earlier last month, Lamar Jackson became the first player in NFL history with at least four touchdown passes and 50-plus rushing yards in consecutive games. On Thursday night, the MVP frontrunner broke another record. The Ravens quarterback now holds the record for most rush yards in a season by a quarterback. Lamar Jackson entered the game against the Jets on 1,107 rushing yards, 22 behind Michael Vick's total of 1,039 rush yards. Against the Jets, however, he notched up 23 rush yards, taking his season tally to 1,040. Lamar Jackson surpassed Michael Vick's record with a five-yard red-zone run in the first quarter against the Jets. The move then set up a Mark Ingram touchdown run on the next play, in what was a fitting way to enter into the NFL's history books.

Lamar Jackson: To-be MVP?

Lamar Jackson's starring performance during the Jets vs Ravens game has essentially propelled him as the NFL's primary MVP candidate this season. Jackson is already leading the league with 33 passing touchdowns and registered five touchdowns against the Jets on Thursday night. The Jets showed some fight in the game for a half. However, turnovers and miscues by the Jets allowed the Ravens to register their 10th consecutive win in the NFL this season.

