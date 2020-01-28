Royal Rumble 2020: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar Makes And Breaks Major Records

Though Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble match and cemented his position at WrestleMania, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was the MVP of the event. Brock Lesnar came in as the No. 1 entrant and eliminated 13 superstars which included powerhouses and legends like Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, John Morrison, Rey Mysterio and many more. Not only that, Brock Lesnar also created and broke many major records.

Records made/broken by Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

First WWE Champion to enter as the No. 1 entrant

A few weeks ago, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by announcing his Royal Rumble 2020 participation. He said that he will enter as the No. 1 entrant and will punish every superstar who enters the ring after him. On Sunday, January 26, 2020, Brock Lesnar completed his promise by eliminating around half of the superstars from Royal Rumble. By entering at No. 1, Brock Lesnar became the first WWE Champion in history to open a Royal Rumble match.

Brock Lesnar shares a major record with Braun Strowman

By eliminating 13 superstars at Royal Rumble 2020, Brock Lesnar now shares the record of most eliminations with Braun Strowman. Braun Strowman made the record during the 50-man Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. Fans believe that Brock Lesnar’s record is more superior because he participated in a 30-Man Royal Rumble which has 20 fewer participants than 2018’s Royal Rumble where Braun Strowman won.

13 straight Royal Rumble eliminations

Not only did Brock Lesnar eliminate 13 superstars, he also eliminated all those superstars back-to-back. From the No. 2 entrant to the No. 14 entrant, Brock Lesnar eliminated every one of them. No one in WWE’s history has eliminated 13 superstars in a row. Brock Lesnar eliminated Elias, Erick Rowan, Robert Roode, John Morrison, Kofi Kingston, Rey Mysterio, Big E, Cesaro, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, MVP, Keith Lee and Braun Strowman.

WWE Champion to last 26 minutes 23 seconds

If Brock Lesnar would have won the match, he would have become the second WWE Champion to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match. He would have been second only to Hollywood Hulk Hogan who won the Royal Rumble match in 1990 by eliminating Mr Perfect. Though he lost the 2020 Rumble match, he was still able to make history. He was the first WWE Champion to enter as the No. 1 entrant and last for almost 26 minutes from that spot.

